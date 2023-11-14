Ecuador
14 nov 2023 , 18:44

Cortes de energía en Ecuador: la Central Hidroeléctrica Paute recupera los niveles en sus represas por el aumento de las lluvias en los últimos días

Televistazo y Redacción

El caudal del río en esa central este martes se midió en 31 metros cúbicos por segundo.

El embalse de Amaluza tiene cinco metros más de agua, en comparación de lo que empezó el mes. Su cota está en 1 982 metros, superando incluso por dos metros la medida de seguridad de funcionamiento. Este alimenta la Central Paute, la segunda más grande del país, que puede producir 1 100 megavatios.

La recuperación es constante, tomando en cuenta que el tres y cuatro de noviembre el nivel de agua estuvo en 1 976 metros, solo un metro por encima del mínimo de operación.

Por eso la cifra registrada este martes es la más alta en esa central en los últimos 30 días.

El aumento del caudal del río Paute permitió esa recuperación con caudales que superaron los 90 metros cúbicos por segundo. Sin embargo, las últimas horas cayó y actualmente está en 42 metros cúbicos por segundo, una de las cifras más bajas del último mes.

Situación similar es la de Mazar, embalse que alimenta la Central de ese mismo nombre con capacidad de producir 170 megavatios. Este se mantuvo desde el 26 de octubre en 2 116 metros. En lo que va del mes recuperó casi cuatro metros y ahora roza los 2 120 metros.

El caudal del río en esa central este martes se midió en 31 metros cúbicos por segundo. Se mantiene alto en relación a los que se han registrado en los últimos 30 días, pero insuficiente, tomando en cuenta que debería estar por sobre los 100 metros cúbicos por segundo.

Por ello, la política de ahorro de agua para generación se mantiene con los racionamientos de energía que permiten que Paute, Mazar y Sopladora estén apagadas la mayor parte del día y solo generen entre las 5 de la tarde y las 10 de la noche, para cubrir las horas de mayor consumo eléctrico.

