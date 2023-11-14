Cortes de energía en Ecuador: la Central Hidroeléctrica Paute recupera los niveles en sus represas por el aumento de las lluvias en los últimos días

El <b>embalse de Amaluza</b> tiene <b>cinco metros</b> más de<b> agua</b>, en comparación de lo que empezó el mes. Su cota está en <b>1 982 metros</b>, superando incluso por<b> dos metros</b> la <b>medida de seguridad </b>de <b>funcionamiento</b>.<b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/caudales-rios-hidroelectricas-mejoraron-gracias-lluvias-EA6299143 target=_blank></a></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/economia/gasto-440-millones-crisis-ecuador-YN6294771 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b>