Ecuador
05 feb 2025 , 07:13

La Contraloría y el Ministerio de Educación firman convenio para capacitar a más de 160 000 profesores en valores y ética

La capacitación iniciará el 7 de marzo. Los docentes deben registrarse en un sitio web entre el 14 de febrero y el 5 de marzo.

   
  • La Contraloría y el Ministerio de Educación firman convenio para capacitar a más de 160 000 profesores en valores y ética
    La ministra de Educación, Alegría Crespo, y el contralor general del Estado, Mauricio Torres, firmaron este martes 4 de febrero un convenio de cooperación interinstitucional.( Ministerio de Educación )
Fuente:
Registro
user placeholder

Redacción
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

La ministra de Educación, Alegría Crespo, y el contralor general del Estado, Mauricio Torres, firmaron este martes 4 de febrero un convenio de cooperación interinstitucional con el objetivo de fortalecer la educación en valores y ética en el sistema educativo nacional. Este acuerdo permitirá la implementación del curso 'Sembrando Valores para un Futuro sin Corrupción', dirigido a más de 164 958 docentes del magisterio fiscal en todo el país.

Durante la firma, la ministra Crespo enfatizó que esta iniciativa es un paso decisivo hacia la construcción de un sistema educativo más justo y equitativo. "Nuestros docentes recibirán formación en valores y ética para convertirse en agentes de cambio dentro de sus aulas y comunidades. Sabemos que una educación de calidad no solo transmite conocimientos, sino que también forma ciudadanos comprometidos con la construcción de un país libre de corrupción", expresó.

Lea también: La materia de Cívica, Ética e Integridad debe reafirmar valores y fomentar el patriotismo, dicen expertos

El programa de formación se desarrollará en el marco de la segunda edición de los cursos del Centro de Formación Digital Me Capacito, con el propósito de dotar a los docentes de herramientas pedagógicas que refuercen la enseñanza de cívica, ética e integridad en las aulas.

Las inscripciones estarán abiertas del 14 de febrero al 5 de marzo de 2025, y el curso iniciará el 7 de marzo, impartido a través de la plataforma: eva-mecapacito.educacion.gob.ec

Por su parte, el contralor Torres destacó la relevancia del convenio para fortalecer las competencias técnicas y éticas de los servidores públicos, especialmente de los docentes.

"Para la nueva Contraloría, es esencial promover la transparencia y eficacia en la administración pública a través de la capacitación continua. Los valores pueden enseñarse y aprenderse, y las instituciones educativas cumplen un rol fundamental en este proceso", afirmó.

Este esfuerzo conjunto reafirma el compromiso de formar ciudadanos íntegros y responsables, consolidando una educación basada en principios éticos y en la lucha contra la corrupción, señaló el Ministerio de Educación en un comunicado.

Revise además: Además de Cívica, todos los estudiantes del país recibirán contenidos en educación financiera y socioemocional

Temas
Contraloría
Ministerio de Educación
profesores
Alegría Crespo
Mauricio Torres
Noticias
Recomendadas