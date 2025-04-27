Ecuador
Loja | Deslizamientos taponan quebradas y aíslan zonas en el cantón Chaguarpamba

El cantón ha quedado aislado y existe desabastecimiento de productos.

   
    Un deslizamiento de gran magnitud en el sector del Puente de Guaduas generó el represamiento de las quebradas Guaduas y Buenavista.( Cortesía )
Las intensas lluvias registradas entre el 25 y 26 de abril han provocado nuevos estragos en el cantón Chaguarpamba, provincia de Loja. Un deslizamiento de gran magnitud en el sector del Puente de Guaduas generó el represamiento de las quebradas Guaduas y Buenavista, elevando el riesgo para las familias que habitan en zonas aledañas.

La noche del sábado 26, los moradores alertaron a la Unidad de Gestión de Riesgos del Municipio, que acudió de inmediato para evacuar a cuatro familias, mientras otras viviendas siguen en peligro.

Al sector se ha trasladado personal del Municipio, la Gobernación de Loja, la Prefectura de la provincia y la Secretaría Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos (SNGR). Este domingo está previsto el arribo de funcionarios del Ministerio de Transporte y Obras Públicas (MTOP) para evaluar los daños y establecer medidas urgentes para rehabilitar las vías afectadas.

Una de las principales preocupaciones es la vía Balsas-Río Pindo-Chaguarpamba-Velacruz, que permanece cerrada debido a múltiples derrumbes y socavones. Aunque inicialmente se anunció su reapertura para el lunes 28 de abril, nuevos deslizamientos, especialmente uno de aproximadamente 80 metros en Puente de Guaduas que destruyó la plataforma vial, han obligado a extender el cierre hasta nuevo aviso.

Mientras tanto, equipos técnicos del Municipio y el Cuerpo de Bomberos de Chaguarpamba continúan evaluando y monitoreando la zona afectada.

