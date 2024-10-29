Ecuador
29 oct 2024 , 14:20

Por segundo día consecutivo, el caudal del río Pastaza subió por las lluvias en el centro sur del país

Las centrales hidroeléctricas Agoyán y San Francisco incrementaron la generación.

   
Fuente:
Televistazo
user placeholder

Redacción y Televistazo
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Este martes, por segundo día, subió el caudal del río Pastaza, que alimenta las centrales hidroeléctricas Agoyán y San Francisco. Las lluvias constantes, durante 48 horas en la Cordillera Amazónica, entre las provincias de Pastaza y Tungurahua, llenaron el embalse al tope.

Por eso, la tarde de este lunes los técnicos de la Corporación Eléctrica del Ecuador abrieron una de las cinco compuertas de la represa, para reducir la presión del agua y dar paso a los sedimentos arrastrados por el río.

Después de 60 días de sequía, los habitantes de las poblaciones cercanas a la ribera del Pastaza pudieron ver de nuevo el cauce del río que casi se había secado entre agosto y septiembre.

Le puede interesar: Embalse de Mazar: la cota aumentó un metro gracias a las lluvias en la cuenca del río Paute

La mañana de este martes el caudal del río fue de 84 metros cúbicos por segundo, 20 metros cúbicos más que el lunes, cuando empezaron las lluvias. El nivel del embalse se mantiene en 1 650 metros sobre el nivel del mar.

La hidroeléctrica Agoyán generó 110 megavatios, de los 156 de capacidad instalada, la de San Francisco aportó al sistema nacional interconectado 150 megavatios, de los 230 que puede producir.

Es decir, que ambas centrales generan el 67 % de su capacidad total. Según los técnicos de la CELEC, la generación podría incrementarse cuando el agua llegue al embalse sin sedimentos.

Temas
Lluvias
fuertes lluvias
caudal
río pastaza
hidroeléctrica Agoyán
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas