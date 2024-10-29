Por segundo día consecutivo, el caudal del río Pastaza subió por las lluvias en el centro sur del país

Este martes, por<b> segundo día</b>, subió el <b>caudal </b>del<b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/caudal-rio-pastaza-incremento-mejoro-condiciones-dos-hidroelectricas-NA8222429 target=_blank>río Pastaza</a></b>, que alimenta las <b>centrales hidroeléctricas Agoyán</b> y <b>San Francisco</b>. Las <b>lluvias constantes</b>, durante <b>48 horas</b> en la <b>Cordillera Amazónica,</b> e<b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/embalse-mazar-cota-aumento-metro-gracias-lluvias-rio-paute-JE8226092 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b>