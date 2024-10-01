Ecuador
Desde este 1 de octubre se puede volver a comer cangrejos

La veda por muda concluyó. En ese periodo se decomisaron más de 2 500 cangrejos, que fueron devueltos a su hábitat natural.

   
    Imagen de archivo de un plato con un cangrejo, cocolón, aguacate y maduro.( API )
Desde este martes 1 de octubre se puede volver a vender y consumir cangrejos rojos y azules. La veda por muda concluyó este lunes 30 de septiembre, según informó el Ministerio de Producción, Comercio Exterior, Inversiones y Pesca.

La segunda veda del año inició el 23 de agosto. Durante este periodo se prohibió la extracción, captura, producción y venta de los crustáceos apetecidos por los ecuatorianos. El Ministerio señaló que, en esta etapa, los cangrejos son muy sensibles y vulnerables, y que la disposición buscó "salvaguardar la sostenibilidad del recurso y la salud pública".

Lea también: Este es el calendario de vedas de cangrejos 2024 en Ecuador

Durante la veda se ejecutaron 235 controles terrestres y fluviales en Guayas, Esmeraldas, Manabí y Santo Domingo de los Tsáchilas, y se decomisaron 2 552 cangrejos, que fueron devueltos a su hábitat natural.

La segunda veda del año inició el 23 de agosto. ( Ministerio de Producción, Comercio Exterior, Inversiones y Pesca )

El mercado Caraguay, en el sur del Puerto Principal, es un punto conocido por los guayaquileños para comprar el crustáceo. Desde este martes se ofrecen planchas (aproximadamente 48 cangrejos) entre 45 y 60 dólares.

