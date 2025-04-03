El Gobierno ha pagado más de USD 376 000 en bonos para afectados por derrame de crudo en Esmeraldas

El <b>Gobierno Nacional </b>ha desembolsado hasta el jueves 3 de abril un total de <b>USD 376 940</b> en indemnizaciones a 802 familias esmeraldeñas afectadas por la rotura del <b>Sistema de Oleoducto Transecuatoriano</b><b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/rotura-sote-derrame-crudo-quininde-esmeraldas-KC8958936 target=_blank></a></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/petroecuador-rotura-tuberia-esmeraldas-FM8961531 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/ecuador/indemnizacion-derrame-petroleo-petroecuador-esmeraldas-EY9001530?mrs=eyJnIjo5LCJjIjoiUmVjb21lbmRhY2nzbiBkZSBjb250ZW5pZG9zIiwiYSI6IlZpc2l0YSBkZSBhcnTtY3VsbyByZWNvbWVuZGFkbyIsIm4iOiJDb250ZW5pZG9zIHBvciBhZmluaWRhZCJ9 target=_blank></a></b>