El Gobierno ha pagado más de USD 376 000 en bonos para afectados por derrame de crudo en Esmeraldas

802 familias han recibido USD 470 cada una.

   
    Imagen de archivo de un pescador en Esmeraldas.( Julio Galarza / AFP )
El Gobierno Nacional ha desembolsado hasta el jueves 3 de abril un total de USD 376 940 en indemnizaciones a 802 familias esmeraldeñas afectadas por la rotura del Sistema de Oleoducto Transecuatoriano (SOTE). Cada hogar ha recibido USD 470, equivalente a un salario básico unificado, como compensación por los daños ocasionados por el derrame de crudo.

El pago de estas indemnizaciones fue dispuesto por el presidente de la República, Daniel Noboa, mediante un decreto promulgado el 22 de marzo. Para su implementación, la Secretaría Nacional de Gestión de Riesgos (SNGR) y el Ministerio de la Mujer y Derechos Humanos trabajan en conjunto. Hasta el momento, se han levantado 7 183 fichas de Evaluación Inicial de Necesidades (EVIN), requisito fundamental para acceder a la compensación.

Los beneficiarios deben presentar su cédula de identidad y un certificado bancario para recibir el depósito correspondiente. Para quienes no cuentan con estos documentos, brigadas del Registro Civil y BanEcuador han sido desplegadas en la zona con el fin de facilitar su obtención y agilizar el proceso de pago.

Mientras tanto, equipos técnicos continúan recopilando información de comunidades perjudicadas en los cantones Esmeraldas, Quinindé y Rioverde.

Por otra parte, hasta el 2 de abril se habían entregado 3 019 bienes de asistencia a 1 749 familias afectadas. Además, en coordinación con el Municipio de Quinindé, se activó un albergue temporal en la parroquia Cube, donde 23 familias han sido acogidas.

Doce días después de que se produjese el derrame, Petroecuador determinó que se derramaron 25 116 barriles de petróleo por la rotura del SOTE.

