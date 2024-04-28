Ecuador
28 abr 2024 , 20:08

La ANT permite reagendar turnos para obtener antes la licencia de conducir

user placeholder

Televistazo

El reagendamiento no tiene costo, pero sí las licencias

Fuente:
Televistazo

Christian tenía un turno para renovar su licencia para junio, sin embargo, logró adelantarlo a través del reagendamiento y así evitar inconvenientes en las vías por sus desplazamientos.

"Los agentes ya me insistían (con la licencia), entonces vine a averiguar y pude adelantarlo para mayo, un mes antes, y así no tengo problemas con los agentes de tránsito", comentó.

La Agencia Nacional de Tránsito (ANT) cuenta con el stock suficiente de especies, 700 000 en total, para cubrir la demanda de licencias a escala nacional, los usuarios ya pueden reagendar y adelantar sus turnos.

LEA: La Agencia Nacional de Tránsito implementó reagendamiento de turnos para licencias de conducir

"Las personas que tengan turnos posteriores, es decir, en los meses de mayo, junio, julio hasta agosto, pueden entrar de nuevo a la página de la ANT y reagendar por una única vez su turno", explicó un funcionario de la entidad.

El usuario debe ingresar a la página www.ant.gob.ec da clic en licencias de conducir, escoge renovación, primera vez o duplicado, llena los datos personales para generar una orden de pago, cancela el monto y escoge la fecha para reagendar el turno.

LEA: Los turnos programados para la emisión de licencias en la ANT serán reagendados

Debe acudir cinco minutos antes de la hora fijada.

El reagendamiento no tiene costo, pero sí las licencias. La renovación de licencia no profesional cuesta USD 68; profesional USD 110; y duplicados, USD 26.

Se mantiene vigente una resolución que permite circular con la licencia caducada y el turno agendado hasta diciembre de 2024. Sin embargo, la ANT recomienda obtener el documento actualizado, en las 56 dependencias en todo el país.

Temas
licencias de conducir
conductores
turnos
reagendamiento
Agencia Nacional de Tránsito
ANT
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas