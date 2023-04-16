Ecuador
16 abr 2023 , 13:29

A siete años del terremoto de 2016, todavía hay edificaciones cuarteadas en Manabí

Este 16 de abril se cumplen siete años del terremoto de Manabí y todavía se ve la afectación en las edificaciones.

    Las edificaciones afectadas por el terremoto de 2016 son parte del paisaje siete años después.( Karen Haro / Ecuavisa )

Este 16 de abril se cumplen siete años del terremoto que sacudió a Ecuador, con epicentro en Manabí, y todavía hay varias edificaciones visiblemente afectadas que son parte del paisaje, en la conocida zona cero de Portoviejo.

Han pasado tres gobiernos desde ese sismo de magnitud 7.8 que dejó más de 600 personas fallecidas, miles de heridos, damnificados y cuantiosas pérdidas materiales.

Sin embargo, todavía están en pie decenas de edificios que resultaron afectados y no se utilizan ni se derriban:

  • El edificio del Municipio de Portoviejo debía ser rehabilitado, por las afectaciones del terremoto, pero siete años después, todavía no culminan los trabajos.
  • En pleno centro de la capital manabita está el edificio de una cooperativa que nunca se rehabilitó, por lo que está vacío.
  • El edificio donde era la Unidad Educativa Olga Vallejo está abandonado, en la parte baja se ubican betuneros.
  • Algunas casas patrimoniales se sostienen con caña, y a pesar de que ya no vive nadie en su interior, son un riesgo para los transeúntes.
  • En otras edificaciones funcionan negocios comerciales en la planta baja, a pesar de que arriba se ven cuarteados y ya nadie vive en los departamentos.
    • Calle Francisco P. Moreira y Chile
    • Calle Francisco P. Moreira y Chile
    • Palacio Municipal que no termina de construirse.
