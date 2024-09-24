Ecuador
24 sep 2024 , 19:27

Más del 70 % de la generación eléctrica del Ecuador depende de fuentes hídricas

El potencial de energías renovables del país es alto, pero está subutilizado. Esa es la situación de la energía solar.

   
Fuente:
Televistazo
user placeholder

Redacción y Televistazo
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Por su ubicación y topografía, el Ecuador es uno de los países con mayor potencial para generar energía solar. Aunque ese potencial está solo en papeles, ya el Gobierno dio los primeros pasos para su aprovechamiento a mediano plazo.

La electricidad producida por el sol en el Ecuador suma solo 28,1 megavatios, es decir, el 0,3% de la energía producida en el país. Hay 17 centrales en el territorio continental y otras siete en Galápagos.

Esta cifra es mínima en relación a las posibilidades de generación solar que tiene el Ecuador. Según el último estudio del Ministerio de Energía, hay 14 millones de hectáreas con potencial de generación fotovoltaica y entre ellas 4,300 zonas beneficiarias de alta radiación solar, es decir, donde se pueden ubicar centrales de mediana y alta potencia. La mayoría en Carchi, Imbabura, Pichincha, Cañar, Chimborazo, Azuay, El Oro y Loja.

Le puede interesar: Las subestaciones de La Floresta, Carolina y Tumbaco seguirán sin luz en Quito

El plan para aprovechar ese potencial está en marcha. Ocho proyectos fotovoltaicos ya tienen contratos firmados y la intención es que generen 580 megavatios desde el 2026. Todos se construirán con financiamiento privado y entre ellos estarán el Aromo, en Manabí, y Villonaco, en Loja, qué juntos podrán aportar con 310 megavatios.

La construcción de esos proyectos no empieza porque aún no concluyen los trámites de obtención de licencias, permisos y otros requisitos administrativos.

En la carpeta del Ministerio de Energía están otros tres proyectos fotovoltaicos. El uno es el flotante en el embalse de Mazar, con 159 megavatios por USD 160 millones, y los otros dos en Loja, de 200 megavatios, que costarían USD 263 millones.

El Gobierno reconoce que no hay recursos para emprender su construcción, por lo que busca alianzas con empresas privadas que los financien y administren.

Temas
megavatios
energía solar
generación eléctrica
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas