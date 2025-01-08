Economía
08 ene 2025 , 12:44

Pichincha fue la provincia que más carros nuevos compró en 2024

Más de 108 000 vehículos nuevos se vendieron el año pasado. La cifra es menor a la de 2023.

   
    Imagen de archivo. Las cinco marcas más vendidas fueron Chevrolet, Kia, Toyota, Hyundai y Chery.( Pixabay )
Más de 108 000 vehículos nuevos se vendieron en el país en 2024, 98 000 de ellos fueron carros livianos y 10 000 fueron pesados, según datos de la Asociación de Empresas Automotrices del Ecuador (Aeade). La provincia donde más compraron carros nuevos fue Pichincha, con el 42 % de todas las unidades que se vendieron en la nación.

La Aeade, que aglutina a 130 empresas del sector, presentó su informe anual. Entre 2021 y 2024, el año pasado fue el periodo que menos carros nuevos se compraron.

Solo en Pichincha salieron 45 599 unidades nuevas. Le siguen Guayas (31 336), Azuay (9 358), Tungurahua (6 559) y Manabí (4 240). Por otra parte, solo en Morona Santiago, Napo, Zamora Chinchipe, Galápagos y Bolívar hubo un incremento en las ventas. En el resto de provincias hubo un descenso.

Las cinco marcas más vendidas fueron Chevrolet, Kia, Toyota, Hyundai y Chery. Las menos preferidas fueron Opel, Honda, Golden Dragon, Skoda y Leap Motor.

Con respecto a carros eléctricos, se vendieron 1 778 unidades el año pasado, una cifra menor a la de 2023. Sobre híbridos, salieron 12 726 unidades, 21, 8 % más que 2023.

