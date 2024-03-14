Unidad Popular presenta una demanda de inconstitucionalidad al artículo que eleva el IVA al 15 %

El movimiento político de izquierda, Unidad Popular, presentó este jueves 14 de marzo ante la Corte Constitucional una demanda de inconstitucionalidad contra el artículo que sube el IVA al 15 %, que consta en la ley para enfrentar el conflicto armado interno, misma que ya entró en vigencia.

Geovanni Atarihuana, dirigente de ese partido, explicó que cuestiona el mencionado artículo "por su forma y fondo".

"Noboa no podía incluir en su veto textos que no fueron parte del proyecto original ni se debatieron en la Asamblea. El IVA discrecional nunca se debatió en la Asamblea, por tanto, no podía ser incluido en el veto. Eso es inconstitucional", explicó.

Con el veto, el presidente Noboa también se atribuye la capacidad de modificar el IVA cuando lo considere, previo dictamen favorable del Ministerio de Finanzas. No obstante, dijo el dirigente, "los tributos, los impuestos, solo se pueden modificar vía ley y a través de la Asamblea".

También solicitó medidas cautelares hasta que se resuelva la demanda.

Atarihuana exhortó a la Corte Constitucional un célere pronunciamiento, ya que desde inicios de abril habrá "un paquetazo contra el pueblo ecuatoriano" con la subida del IVA, lo que "encarecerá el costo de la vida".

Por su parte, el Comité Empresarial también alista una demanda de inconstitucionalidad. El anuncio lo harán la próxima semana. La base para esta acción es la contribución del 3,25 % sobre las utilidades reportadas por las empresas en el 2022.

