Economía
22 may 2025 , 18:51

El Gobierno niega salida de Inés Manzano del Ministerio de Energía

Inés Manzano ocupa la titularidad del Ministerio de Energía desde octubre 2024.

   
  • El Gobierno niega salida de Inés Manzano del Ministerio de Energía
    Inés Manzano durante un recorrido por el Relleno Sanitario de las Iguanas en Guayaquil el 13 de diciembre de 2024.( API )
Fuente:
propia
user placeholder

Juan Pinchao
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El Ministerio de Energía negó la salida de Inés Manzano en esa cartera de Estado la noche de este jueves 22 de mayo.

La aclaración de este tema surgió porque durante la mañana se especuló un posible cambio de la dirección del Ministerio de Energía.

LEA: Ecuador firma convenio con Israel para modernizar su sistema energético

Manzano llegó al Ministerio de Energía, en calidad de ministra encargada, en octubre de 2024, en unas fechas difíciles para el Ecuador por los apagones a causa de un severo estiaje.

Ella le dio estabilidad a ese puesto, ya que antes tambalearon en el mismo Andrea Arrobo y Antonio Goncalves.

LEA: Inés Manzano alerta que posiblemente hubo amenazas de derrame de crudo en los ríos Titputini, Napo y Rumiyacu

El 11 de febrero de 2025, Noboa la titularizó al frente del Ministerio de Energía.

También fue designada para presidir el Comité de Operaciones de Emergencia (COE) Nacional.

LEA: Inés Manzano, ministra de Energía, mostró la gran contaminación en el río Esmeraldas por derrame de petróleo

Temas
ministra de Energía
ministerio de energía
Inés Manzano
Ecuador
Noticias
Recomendadas