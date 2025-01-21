Ecuador: Contribuyentes tienen hasta el 28 de enero para pagar el IVA del segundo semestre de 2024

El <b>28 de enero </b>es el último día que tendrán los <b>contribuyentes </b>para <b>pagar</b> el<b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/economia/plazo-amplia-declarar-iva-octubre-noviembre-2024-BA8543289 target=_blank> impuesto al valor agregado</a> (IVA)</b> del <b>segundo semestre</b> del año pasado. Según el cronograma del <b>Servicio de Rentas</b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/quito/matriculacion-vehicular-2025-consulta-sri-valores-pagos-JY8634139 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b>