21 ene 2025 , 21:30

Ecuador: Contribuyentes tienen hasta el 28 de enero para pagar el IVA del segundo semestre de 2024

Corren los últimos días para que un grupo de contribuyentes, como los dedicados a ventas de bienes o profesionales en libre ejercicio, puedan pagar el IVA del último semestre del 2024.

   
El 28 de enero es el último día que tendrán los contribuyentes para pagar el impuesto al valor agregado (IVA) del segundo semestre del año pasado.

Según el cronograma del Servicio de Rentas Internas (SRI), los contribuyentes cuya cédula termine en 7 podrán pagar el impuesto hasta este jueves, los de cédulas terminadas en ocho hasta el viernes, y las del 9 el lunes y en 0 el martes.

Los contribuyentes con cédulas terminadas del 1 al 6 ya debieron haber pagado el impuesto entre el 10 y el 20 de enero. O podrán pero pagando una multa del 3 % del valor del impuesto, por cada mes de retraso.

El pago semestral del IVA es obligatorio para los contribuyentes cuya actividad económica es la venta de bienes y la prestación de servicios gravados con tarifa cero, por ejemplo, venta de alimentos y medicinas o servicios de transporte, construcción, salud o turismo receptivo.

Impuesto a la renta

También deben hacer el pago los profesionales en libre ejercicio sujetos a la retención del IVA causado y aquellos que estén en el régimen, RIMPE, el calendario del pago del impuesto a la renta igualmente está vigente y se deberá aplicar en marzo.

Lo deben pagar los trabajadores independientes que brindan servicios profesionales como freelance. Entre ellos están contadores, periodistas y creadores de contenidos digitales. También aquellos dedicados a actividades comerciales como arriendos, transportes, ventas en redes sociales y los emprendedores que, en el RIMPE, figuran como pequeños negocios.

El impuesto inicia con un 5 % para quienes tengan una base de ganancias desde USD 11 902 hasta USD 19 682 al año. El porcentaje va aumentando hasta el 37% para quienes ganen sobre USD 107 099.

La fecha de pago depende del último dígito de la cédula del contribuyente y va desde el 10 hasta el 28 de marzo. Este calendario no aplica para los trabajadores en relación de dependencia.

