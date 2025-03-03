Mundo
03 mar 2025 , 08:40

La Policía confirma un muerto y varios heridos en un atropello en ciudad alemana Mannheim

Hasta el momento no se ha informado si se trata de un ataque terrorista.

   
    Fotos del atropellamiento en Mannheim - Alemania.( Arte: Franklin Navarro )
Redacción y EFE
La Policía de Mannheim confirmó este lunes que una persona murió y varias resultaron heridas en un atropello múltiple ocurrido en el centro de esa ciudad en Alemania.

Stefan Wilhelm, portavoz policial, dijo que podía confirmar que a las 12:15 hora local un vehículo entró en una zona peatonal de la ciudad y atropelló a un grupo de personas allí presentes, causando “la muerte de una persona y varias personas resultaron heridas de gravedad”.

“Un sospechoso fue detenido”, afirmó, y agregó que “la investigación continúa”.

El área fue declarada por las autoridades como “de riesgo mortal” y se invitó a los residentes a permanecer en sus casas, según la policía.

“Solo vemos heridos y al muerto, y no sabemos qué hacer”, dijo un vendedor citado por el diario local Mannheimer Morgen.

Alemania ha sido escenario de varios atropellos en los últimos meses.

Le puede interesar: Atropello masivo en Múnich, Alemania, deja al menos 28 heridos, incluidos niños

A mediados de febrero, en Múnich, en el sur del país, un conductor embistió con su vehículo contra manifestantes, hiriendo a varias personas y matando a dos, incluido un niño de dos años. El presunto autor, detenido allí mismo, es un afgano de 24 años que habría actuado por “motivos religiosos”.

En diciembre, en Magdeburgo, en el este del país, un médico saudita de 50 años atropelló a varias personas en un mercadillo navideño, matando a seis personas e hiriendo a unas 300.

