Donald Trump Jr. visita Groenlandia tras sugerencia de su padre sobre la compra de la isla

Donald Trump Jr., el hijo mayor del presidente electo de Estados Unidos, llegó a Groenlandia este martes en una visita privada, poco después de que su padre reavivara el interés por la isla, sugeriendo nuevamente la posibilidad de anexarla a Estados Unidos. El viaje se da en un contexto de renovado interés de Donald Trump por la isla ártica, territorio autónomo del Reino de Dinamarca.

El jefe del Departamento para Asuntos Exteriores del Gobierno autonómico groenlandés, Mininnguaq Kleist, confirmó la visita de Trump Jr. a la televisión pública danesa DR. Tanto él como su padre expresaron su interés por Groenlandia en redes sociales, especialmente a través de la plataforma Truth Social.

"Mi hijo, Don Jr., y varios representantes viajarán allí para visitar algunas de las zonas más imponentes. Groenlandia es un lugar increíble y la gente se beneficiaría si llegara a ser parte de nuestra nación", escribió el presidente electo en un mensaje acompañado de un video.

El video presenta a un supuesto ciudadano groenlandés que expresa su deseo de que Trump compre la isla para evitar ser "colonizados" por Dinamarca, mientras el presidente estadounidense hace un juego de palabras con su famoso eslogan de campaña, instando a "hacer Groenlandia grande de nuevo".

Sin embargo, Trump Jr. aclara que no se trata de un intento de compra y que su visita es completamente privada. En su propio podcast, afirmó: "No, no voy a comprar Groenlandia", y destacó su interés en conversar con los habitantes de la isla, a la que calificó como un "lugar increíble".

A pesar de la atención mediática, las autoridades groenlandesas confirman que no hay reuniones oficiales previstas con miembros del Gobierno autonómico de Groenlandia. En una nota enviada por Copenhague, se aclaró que la visita de Trump Jr. no constituye una visita oficial estadounidense y que el Ministerio de Asuntos Exteriores no realizará más comentarios al respecto.

La visita de Donald Trump Jr. llega varias semanas después de que su padre reafirmara su interés en la isla. En declaraciones recientes, el presidente electo afirmó que "la propiedad y control" de Groenlandia son "una necesidad absoluta" para la seguridad nacional de Estados Unidos.

Esta postura recuerda a la propuesta de 2019, cuando Trump intentó comprar la isla durante su primer mandato, lo que provocó una fuerte reacción de indignación tanto en Copenhague como en Groenlandia, llevando a la cancelación de una visita oficial a Dinamarca.

El presidente groenlandés, Múte B. Egede, respondió en su momento que Groenlandia "no está ni estará a la venta". Esta posición fue respaldada por el viceprimer ministro danés, Troels Lund Poulsen, quien este martes reiteró que la postura groenlandesa sigue siendo la misma.

La visita de Trump Jr. también coincide con la cancelación de una reunión prevista entre el presidente groenlandés Múte B. Egede y el rey Federico X de Dinamarca, que iba a tener lugar este miércoles en Copenhague.

Las autoridades groenlandesas citaron "problemas de calendario", pero la cancelación generó especulaciones en medios daneses, que la vinculan con el discurso de Egede en su mensaje de Año Nuevo, donde habló de la necesidad de dar el siguiente paso para Groenlandia, en un claro contexto de precampaña electoral. Las elecciones autonómicas en Groenlandia están programadas para abril de este año.

Groenlandia, con una extensión de 2 millones de kilómetros cuadrados, el 80 % cubiertos por hielo y una población de apenas 56 000 habitantes, goza desde 2009 de un nuevo estatus que reconoce su derecho a la autodeterminación.

A pesar de la tendencia separatista de muchos de sus partidos y ciudadanos, la isla sigue dependiendo de la ayuda financiera de Dinamarca, que cubre la mitad de su presupuesto. Los esfuerzos para aumentar los ingresos mediante la explotación de sus ricos recursos minerales y petroleros son hasta ahora infructuosos debido a los altos costos y las dificultades de extracción.

