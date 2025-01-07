Donald Trump Jr. visita Groenlandia tras sugerencia de su padre sobre la compra de la isla

Donald Trump Jr., el hijo mayor del presidente electo de Estados Unidos, llegó a Groenlandia este martes en una visita privada, poco después de que <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/trump-busca-comprar-groenlandia-quien-reafirmo-soberania-LL8519728 target=_blank>su padre reavivara el interés por la isla</a>,<b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/trump-insiste-canada-formar-parte-de-ee-uu-tras-dimision-trudeau-KF8564905 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/donald-trump-amenaza-exigir-devolucion-canal-panama-EY8515600 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/congreso-ee-uu-certifica-victoria-electoral-donald-trump-MF8564691 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estados-unidos-detenido-fentanilo-4000-muertes-CF8513949 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/biden-otorga-medalla-presidencial-de-libertad-a-19-figuras-en-ultima-ceremonia-XE8565660 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/macron-acusa-elon-musk-apoyar-internacional-reaccionaria-intervenciones-elecciones-extranjeras-XJ8568404 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/95-fallecidos-sismo-magnitud-6-8-region-china-tibet-HJ8568108 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/europa/islandia-autoriza-la-caza-de-ballenas-hasta-2029-CY8427411 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/ee-uu-reporta-primera-muerte-por-gripe-aviar-en-el-pais-GE8565778 target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/trump-busca-comprar-groenlandia-quien-reafirmo-soberania-LL8519728 target=_blank></a> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/entretenimiento/cine/revelan-detalles-compromiso-zendaya-tom-holland-ID8566648 target=_blank></a><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/joe-biden-recibe-casa-blanca-edmundo-gonzalez-presidente-electo-venezuela-pocos-dias-asuma-maduro-FJ8568513 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estadosunidos/trump-busca-comprar-groenlandia-quien-reafirmo-soberania-LL8519728 target=_blank></a><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/migrantes/migrantes-ecuatorianos-hallados-hotel-mexico-LD8566490 target=_blank></a>