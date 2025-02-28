Trump firmará un decreto que establece el inglés como idioma oficial de EE. UU.

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, tiene lista una orden ejecutiva para declarar el inglés como “lengua oficial de Estados Unidos”, un título que nunca ha existido en la historia de la nación norteamericana, según han confirmado fuentes de la Casa Blanca a varios medios locales.

No se sabe en qué momento firmará la orden, pero no parece que sea hoy, pues en el programa del presidente adelantado por la Casa Blanca no figura la firma de órdenes ejecutivas.

La orden incluirá una derogación de una directiva del año 2000, durante el mandato de Bill Clinton, para que las agencias federales faciliten servicios en otros idiomas a todos aquellos con un dominio limitado del inglés, según la cadena CNBC.

Sin embargo, no eliminará por completo los servicios de traducción a otros idiomas, muy útiles en un país que recibe miles de inmigrantes anualmente, muchos de ellos con conocimientos muy limitados de inglés.

Un estudio publicado en 2022 por la Oficina del Censo (federal) señalaba que uno de cada cinco estadounidenses (68 millones) hablaban una lengua distinta al inglés en su hogar, aunque el número de los que hablaban solo inglés había crecido mucho entre 1980 (187 millones) y 2019 (241 millones).

El Wall Street Journal, que adelantó la noticia, señaló que el sumario de la orden especifica que el objetivo de esa declaración del inglés como lengua oficial es promover la unidad en el país, mejorar la eficiencia de los servicios públicos y facilitar un camino a la integración civil.

Donald Trump ya ha tenido varios gestos hostiles al multilingüismo, como la eliminación de la página en español de la web oficial de la Casa Blanca, implementada al poco de llegar al poder en las dos ocasiones, tanto en el primer mandato (2017-2021) como en el segundo, que empezó el pasado 20 de enero.

En 2015 y durante un debate presidencial, cargó contra su entonces contrincante republicano Jeb Bush (casado con una mexicana) por usar el español en sus mítines: “En este país hablamos inglés, no español”, le dijo.

Más recientemente, y durante la campaña electoral de 2024, se refirió así a la cuestión de los idiomas para estigmatizar a los emigrantes: “Tenemos lenguas que llegan a este país, sin un solo profesor en toda la nación que pueda hablar ese idioma (...) Son lenguas que nadie en este país de las que nadie en este país ha oído hablar. Es algo espantoso”, dijo