Mundo
06 oct 2025 , 17:43

Trump aplaude las concesiones de Hamás en las negociaciones

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, aplaude las negociaciones entre Israel y Hamás para lograr la paz en la Franja de Gaza.

   
    El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump.( EFE )
Fuente:
Redacción
user placeholder

Redacción y EFE
El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, aplaudió este lunes las concesiones que habría tenido Hamás en las negociaciones para implementar el plan de paz del republicano en la Franja de Gaza, aunque no dio más detalles al respecto.

"En Israel, decenas de miles de personas quieren la liberación de los rehenes y quieren que la cosa termine. Y creo que Hamás, todo lo que puedo decir, es que se han portado bien. Espero que sigan así. Creo que tendremos un acuerdo", declaró a la prensa en el Despacho Oval de la Casa Blanca.

Trump agregó que el grupo islamista palestino "ha estado aceptando cosas que son muy importantes". También dijo que el primer ministro israelí, Benjamín Netanyahu, ha sido muy positivo y está intentando cerrar el acuerdo.

Las negociaciones indirectas entre Israel y Hamás comenzaron este lunes en Egipto para discutir los términos del plan de 20 puntos de Trump para poner fin al conflicto después de que ambos bandos aceptaran la propuesta estadounidense.

El enviado especial de la Casa Blanca, Steve Witkoff, y Jared Kushner, yerno de Trump, participan en las conversaciones."Es un logro increíble y esta Administración está trabajando muy duro para avanzar lo más rápido posible", declaró este lunes la portavoz de la Casa Blanca, Karoline Leavitt, en una rueda de prensa.

De acuerdo con el plan de Trump, la primera fase -que centrará las negociaciones en Egipto- estipula la liberación por Hamás de todos los rehenes israelíes, vivos y muertos, que el grupo islamista mantiene retenidos desde su ataque en territorio israelí del 7 de octubre de 2023 a cambio de la excarcelación por Israel de cientos de palestinos.

El plan del presidente Trump propone el fin inmediato de la guerra, la liberación de los rehenes de Hamás y la formación de un gobierno de transición para Gaza. La propuesta también contempla la desmilitarización de la Franja y la posibilidad de negociar en el futuro un Estado palestino, algo descartado, sin embargo, por el primer ministro israelí.

