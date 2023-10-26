Tiroteo en Estados Unidos: el ataque en Maine dejó 18 muertos y 13 heridos

La gobernadora de <b>Maine, Janet Mills, </b>confirmó este jueves que<a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/tiroteos-maine-estados-unidos-YC6217155><b> 18 personas murieron y otras 13 resultaron heridas </b>en un<b> tiroteo masivo</b> registrado en Lewiston</a>, la segunda ciudad de ese Estado. <u><b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/tiroteos-maine-estados-unidos-YC6217155>Lea:</a></b></u> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b><a href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/30-muertos-tiroteos-maine-eeuu-YD6216203></a></b> <b></b><b></b>