26 oct 2023 , 11:33

Tiroteo en Estados Unidos: el ataque en Maine dejó 18 muertos y 13 heridos

EFE y Redacción

El presunto autor del ataque, Robert Card, un militar que sigue sin ser localizado.

    La policía se prepara en el gimnasio del instituto Lisbon para la búsqueda del sospechoso autor del tiroteo masivo que se dió anoche, Robert Card, en Lewinston (Maine).( CJ GUNTHER / EFE )
La gobernadora de Maine, Janet Mills, confirmó este jueves que 18 personas murieron y otras 13 resultaron heridas en un tiroteo masivo registrado en Lewiston, la segunda ciudad de ese Estado.

El presunto autor del ataque, Robert Card, un militar sigue sin ser localizado y está siendo buscado por cientos de agentes.

Los sucesos se produjeron hacia las 18:56 del miércoles en una bolera y un restaurante de la ciudad, la segunda más grande del estado, con cerca de 40.000 habitantes.

En la bolera había esa noche una competición juvenil, pero las autoridades locales no han dado detalles sobre la edad de las víctimas.

Siete personas murieron en la bolera, ocho en el restaurante y otras tres después de haber sido trasladadas al hospital.

El tiroteo ha conmocionado a la comunidad de Maine y a todo Estados Unidos. Las autoridades están haciendo todo lo posible para localizar al sospechoso y brindar apoyo a las víctimas.

