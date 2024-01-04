Mundo
04 ene 2024 , 11:06

Tiroteo en escuela secundaria de Iowa (EE.UU.) deja varias víctimas

EFE

Medios de comunicación informaron sobre un nuevo tiroteo en una escuela estadounidense este jueves 4 de enero de 2024.

    Tiroteo en una escuela secundaria estadounidense( RRSS )
Esta mañana, una escuela secundaria en el estado de Iowa, Estados Unidos, fue escenario de un tiroteo que podría haber dejado varias víctimas, informaron las cadenas NBC y ABC, así como el periódico local The Des Moines Register.

El incidente tuvo lugar en la escuela secundaria Perry, ubicada a unos 40 kilómetros de Des Moines, la capital de Iowa.

De acuerdo con The Des Moines Register, la zona alrededor de la escuela está fuertemente custodiada por la policía y el personal médico, con calles cercanas bloqueadas. Se observó también el aterrizaje de un helicóptero medicalizado en la escuela, según el periódico.

Chris Cohea, portavoz de la localidad de Perry, donde se encuentra la escuela, informó a The Des Moines Register que los estudiantes están resguardados en sus aulas, con el acceso al instituto bloqueado por razones de seguridad.

Hasta el momento, la policía no ha confirmado la cantidad de víctimas ni la gravedad de sus heridas. La situación continúa siendo monitoreada y se espera que las autoridades brinden más información en breve.

