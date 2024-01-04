Tiroteo en escuela secundaria de Iowa (EE.UU.) deja varias víctimas

Esta mañana, una <b>escuela secundaria en el estado de Iowa</b>, Estados Unidos, fue escenario de un <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/tiroteo-universidad-praga-muertos-heridos-BL6519102 target=_blank>tiroteo </a>que podría haber dejado varias víctimas, informaron las cadenas NBC y ABC, así como el periódico <b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/autor-tiroteo-praga-municion-matanza-mayor-EB6524170 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estados-unidos-2023-650-tiroteos-YC6554346 target=_blank></a>