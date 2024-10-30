Mundo
¿Qué es Dana? El fenómeno meteorológico que provoca muertes en España

El fenómeno meteorológico que provoca lluvias e inundaciones es también es conocido como gota fría.

   
    Vehículos amontonados en una calle tras las intensas lluvias de la fuerte dana que afecta especialmente el sur y el este de la península ibérica, este miércoles en Sedaví (Valencia). EFE/Biel Aliño( Biel Aliño / EFE )
En España, existe un fenómeno meteorológico conocido como Dana, asociado históricamente con desastres naturales como inundaciones y graves daños por lluvias intensas. Coloquialmente, se le llama gota fría, y su impacto es tan potente que puede generar serias afectaciones en distintas regiones del país.

Dana es el acrónimo de Depresión Aislada en Niveles Altos, término con el que el Instituto Nacional de Meteorología de España describe a esta condición atmosférica. Este fenómeno consiste en una masa de aire frío aislada en niveles altos de la atmósfera, lo que provoca intensas lluvias y vientos fuertes.

Según la Universidad Complutense de Madrid, una depresión atmosférica se define como "una zona donde la presión es más baja que el aire que la rodea". Esta característica genera condiciones de alta nubosidad, lluvias y vientos. En el caso de Dana, la combinación de estas condiciones puede derivar en precipitaciones torrenciales y temporales extremos.

Uno de los episodios más trágicos causados por Dana ocurrió en Valencia, donde al menos 70 personas perdieron la vida y decenas quedaron desaparecidas, según reportes de la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología.

Aunque el fenómeno puede darse en cualquier época del año, su intensidad varía y suele ser más común en determinadas estaciones, afectando tanto a la población como a la infraestructura en las zonas afectadas.

