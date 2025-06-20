Mundo
20 jun 2025 , 16:24

Gustavo Petro anuncia que en las próximas elecciones incluirá la papeleta sobre la asamblea constituyente

Para que una votación de esa naturaleza sea válida, debe participar una tercera parte del censo electoral, es decir, un mínimo de 13,6 millones de los 40,9 millones de votantes del país.

   
  • Gustavo Petro anuncia que en las próximas elecciones incluirá la papeleta sobre la asamblea constituyente
    Fotografía de archivo del presidente de Colombia, Gustavo Petro.( Foto: EFE )
Fuente:
EFE
user placeholder

Redacción y EFE
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

El presidente colombiano, Gustavo Petro, anunció este viernes que en las próximas elecciones, que serán las legislativas de marzo de 2026, “será entregada una papeleta para convocar la asamblea nacional constituyente”.

“El pueblo ha despertado. El pueblo ha visto en directo quiénes están con él, quiénes lo abofetean y condenan, quiénes prohíben que hable, ahora ese saber popular debe expresarse en donde el pueblo es rey, en las urnas”.

Expresó el mandatario en un escrito en X en el que se pronunció sobre la aprobación en el Congreso de su reforma laboral.

En esa publicación, en la que también dijo que derogará el decreto con el que convocó para el próximo 7 de agosto una consulta popular para tramitar la reforma laboral, el presidente fue más allá y anunció que buscará una asamblea constituyente para cambiar la Constitución de 1991.

“Espero la decisión de millones para que el próximo gobierno y congreso tengan el mandato imperativo de construir el Estado social de derecho, la justicia social, la democracia profunda con las gentes, la paz”.

Desde hace meses, Petro y algunos de sus funcionarios más cercanos han manifestado la posibilidad de convocar una asamblea constituyente, iniciativa que es fuertemente rechazada por distintos sectores, incluidos expertos en derecho constitucional, que no la consideran necesaria porque la Constitución colombiana ofrece las garantías y derechos al ciudadano.

Lea: 3 claves para entender el escándalo que produjo el quiebre del presidente de Colombia con su círculo íntimo

El pasado 11 de junio, al convocar la consulta popular, Petro ya dio a entender que la Asamblea Constituyente es una opción que está sobre la mesa al señalar que la Constitución de 1991 “propuso un Estado social de derecho”, pero los dirigentes políticos, e incluso magistrados de las altas cortes, hablan solo de “Estado de derecho”, un concepto de la Constitución de 1986 que rigió a Colombia durante la mayor parte del siglo XX.

Petro no dio hoy detalles de su iniciativa, pero en caso de concretarse su plan, en las elecciones para Senado y Cámara de Representantes que se celebrarán el 8 de marzo de 2026, los votantes recibirán, además de las tarjetas con los nombres de candidatos, una papeleta en que la deberán decir si están o no de acuerdo con la convocatoria de una Asamblea Constituyente.

Le puede interesar: Gustavo Petro convocará a consulta popular en Colombia por reforma laboral

Para que una votación de esa naturaleza sea válida, debe participar una tercera parte del censo electoral, es decir, un mínimo de 13,6 millones de los 40,9 millones de votantes del país.

Temas
Política
Elecciones
constitución
asamblea constituyente
Gustavo Petro
Colombia
Noticias
Recomendadas