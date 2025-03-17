Mundo
Perú declara estado de emergencia en Lima para combatir el crimen

El Gobierno del Perú refuerza la seguridad en la capital y Callao tras un crimen que conmocionó al país.

   
    Agentes de la policía antidisturbios caminan frente al hospital donde se encuentra hospitalizado el ex presidente de Perú (2021-2022), Pedro Castillo, en Lima, el 13 de marzo de 2025. ( RENATO PAJUELO / AFP )
El Gobierno de Perú declaró este lunes 17 de marzo el estado de emergencia en la capital, Lima, y la vecina provincia de Callao, que albergan a un tercio de la población del país. Esta medida se toma en respuesta a la creciente ola de crimen en la capital, exacerbada por la muerte del cantante Paul Flores, vocalista de la popular orquesta de cumbia Armonía 10, quien fue asesinado durante un tiroteo en su autobús el pasado fin de semana.

El decreto supremo, firmado por la presidenta Dina Boluarte, establece que la Policía Nacional mantendrá el control del orden interno, pero contará con el apoyo de las Fuerzas Armadas en las zonas que se consideren necesarias. La emergencia tendrá una duración de 30 días, durante los cuales se limitarán ciertos derechos constitucionales, como la libertad de tránsito, reunión y la inviolabilidad del domicilio.

El objetivo principal de esta medida es combatir el crimen organizado y la creciente violencia que afecta a Lima y Callao, regiones con altos índices de delincuencia. Durante el periodo de emergencia, el Ministerio del Interior se encargará de coordinar las acciones con otras instituciones del Estado, incluidos el Poder Judicial, el Ministerio Público y la Defensoría del Pueblo, además de las autoridades locales.

El Consejo Nacional de Seguridad Ciudadana (Conasec), que agrupa a las principales autoridades del país, convocará una reunión este martes para discutir nuevas reformas, incluyendo la revisión del sistema penitenciario. Esta propuesta de reforma surge tras el crimen de Paul Flores, que ha generado una ola de indignación a nivel nacional y ha llevado a varios sectores del Congreso a exigir cambios en la seguridad del país.

Por otro lado, el Gobierno de Boluarte ha defendido al actual ministro del Interior, Juan José Santiváñez, ante los llamados de algunos sectores parlamentarios para censurarlo por su manejo de la situación.

El estado de emergencia en Lima y Callao se ha convertido en una medida recurrente del gobierno, especialmente desde el final de la pandemia, como respuesta a la creciente preocupación por la violencia urbana. La última vez que se adoptó esta medida fue en septiembre de 2024, cuando se declaró en emergencia en 14 distritos de Lima y Callao debido a las extorsiones sufridas por los transportistas urbanos.

