17 dic 2024 , 11:30

El Papa Francisco celebra sus 88 años con una agenda llena de compromisos

El pontífice mantiene una agenda llena de jubileo por su cumpleaños.

   
    Cumpleaños del papa Francisco, celebrado el domingo. (Photo by Alessandra Tarantino / POOL / AFP)( ALESSANDRA TARANTINO / AFP )
Redacción
Redacción
El Papa Francisco cumple 88 años este martes 17 de diciembre, mientras mantiene una agenda cargada de compromisos relacionados con el jubileo y actividades propias de la temporada navideña, en el inicio del Año Santo.

Aunque, por tradición, en el Vaticano no se celebraban los cumpleaños, sino únicamente los onomásticos, es decir, el aniversario de la santificación o aniversario de nacimeinto de una persona, pero el Papa ha decidido conmemorar su día de manera especial. El año pasado, celebró su cumpleaños organizando una fiesta circense para los pacientes del hospital pediátrico de la Santa Sede.

Aún no se ha confirmado cómo pasará este cumpleaños, ya que se encuentra centrado en los preparativos para la audiencia general con los fieles, que se realiza cada miércoles. No obstante, ya ha recibido varias felicitaciones, entre ellas la del presidente de la República Italiana, Sergio Mattarella, quien le envió una carta en la que le agradece por su constante defensa de la paz.

Mattarella destacó que, en medio de los conflictos bélicos que azotan el mundo, incluidas algunas zonas cercanas a Italia, las palabras del Papa siguen siendo un faro de esperanza tanto para creyentes como no creyentes.

Asimismo, el Parlamento italiano también se unió a las felicitaciones, con la ministra Giorgia Meloni, quien aprovechó su intervención en el Consejo Europeo para expresarle su reconocimiento.

Según informó Listín Diario, el Papa Francisco ya tuvo la oportunidad de celebrar su cumpleaños de manera anticipada el pasado domingo, cuando regresaba en avión de su viaje a la isla francesa de Córcega. Durante el trayecto, los periodistas que lo acompañaban le ofrecieron una torta falsa como parte de la celebración.

La vida del Papa está marcada por diversos momentos de riesgo. En su autobiografía, el pontífice reveló que sufrió dos intentos de atentado por parte de una terrorista suicida durante su viaje a Irak en 2021, los cuales fueron frustrados gracias a la intervención de los servicios de seguridad británica.

En su relato, el Papa también mencionó que la joven con explosivos intentaba infiltrarse en el lugar de su visita a Mosul, y añadió que se desplazaba rápidamente con el mismo propósito.

