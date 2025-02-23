Mundo
Momentos de pánico en el aire: un vuelo de American Airlines se desvió tras amenaza de bomba

El avión que despegó desde Nueva York hacia Nueva Delhi tuvo que cambiar su rumbo debido a amenazas.

   
Un vuelo de American Airlines con destino a Nueva Delhi desde Nueva York tuvo que desviarse a Roma tras recibir una amenaza de bomba por correo electrónico, según informó ABC News.

El avión, que aterrizó sin incidentes en el Aeropuerto Internacional de Roma-Fiumicino, fue escoltado por la Fuerza Aérea Italiana y sometido a una inspección de seguridad. La aeronave despegó con 199 pasajeros a bordo, sin contar a la tripulación, y en pleno vuelo sobre el mar Caspio se emitió la alerta de una posible bomba.

Aunque la amenaza resultó ser falsa, las autoridades de India insistieron en que el avión debía ser inspeccionado antes de ingresar al espacio aéreo de Nueva Delhi. Por esta razón, el vuelo se desvió a Roma para realizar las verificaciones necesarias antes de continuar su trayecto.

Videos compartidos en redes sociales y citados por Newsweek mostraron aviones militares sobrevolando el aeropuerto momentos antes del aterrizaje del vuelo AA292. Francesco Garibaldi, vocero del aeropuerto, confirmó a The Independent que la aeronave aterrizó sin problemas y que los pasajeros fueron evacuados de inmediato para seguir el protocolo de seguridad.

American Airlines emitió un comunicado afirmando que “la seguridad de nuestros clientes y tripulación es nuestra máxima prioridad y agradecemos su comprensión”. Las autoridades italianas siguen evaluando la situación y, si no se detecta ninguna amenaza, el avión retomará su ruta a Nueva Delhi una vez completadas las inspecciones.

