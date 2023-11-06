Mundo
06 nov 2023 , 18:05

La ONU lanza un fondo de 1 200 millones de dólares para ayudar a los palestinos

EFE

    Secretario general de la ONU, António Guterres( EFE )
El secretario general de la ONU, António Guterres, anunció este lunes el lanzamiento de un fondo de 1.200 millones de dólares para ayudar a 2,7 millones de palestinos, tanto los de Gaza como los de la Cisjordania ocupada.

El fondo fue anunciado en Nueva York en una rueda de prensa, en la que Guterres especificó que está promovido por la ONU y sus socios y que servirá para ayudar a toda la población de Gaza y medio millón de cisjordanos.

El portavoz de Guterres, Stéphane Dujarric, explicó que esta cifra se calculó contando con las necesidades de todas las agencias de la ONU que trabajan en Palestina, y especificó que pese a las dificultades de acceso actuales a Gaza, la idea es tener un fondo listo para cuando las condiciones mejoren.

Durante su discurso, Guterres aseguró que en la guerra de Gaza "asistimos a claras violaciones de la ley humanitaria internacional", tanto por parte de Israel como de Hamás.

El Ejército de Israel "continúa bombardeando y golpeando a los civiles, hospitales, campos de refugiados, mezquitas, iglesias y edificios de la ONU", mientras que Hamás "usa a los civiles como escudos humanos y continúa lanzando cohetes indiscriminados contra Israel".

"El camino a seguir está claro: un alto el fuego humanitario. Ahora", reclamó.

El secretario general hizo un repaso de la desesperada situación humanitaria que se vive en el enclave palestino, y dijo que los camiones que actualmente están entrando desde Egipto a través del paso de Rafah no son suficientes, ya que no incluyen combustible.

Sin combustible, dijo Guterres, el agua no se puede purificar, mientras que los bebés en incubadoras o los pacientes conectados a respiradores morirán.

El portugués hizo una serie de reclamaciones tanto a las autoridades israelíes como a Hamás, como la liberación de rehenes o el envío de más asistencia humanitaria, y dijo que ninguno de estos objetivos puede estar condicionado a la solución de los otros.

También mandó un mensaje de cautela ante "el aumento del antisemitismo" y la intolerancia contra los musulmanes en el mundo, y lamentó la muerte de 88 trabajadores de la ONU palestinos durante los bombardeos israelíes sobre la Franja de Gaza.

