08 may 2025 , 12:26

Habemus Papam | La ONU felicitó a la comunidad católica y espera con ilusión trabajar con el nuevo papa

António Guterres felicitó a los católicos en el mundo por la elección del sucesor del papa Francisco. También señaló que espera con ilusión trabajar con el nuevo pontífice.

   
    Panorámica de la Plaza de San Pedro desde la cúpula de la basílica en la Ciudad del Vaticano.( EFE )
EFE
Redacción y EFE
El secretario general de la ONU, António Guterres, felicitó hoy a los católicos del mundo por la elección del nuevo papa, nada más conocerse la 'fumata blanca' que indica que el cónclave vaticano ya ha encontrado quién sucederá al papa Francisco.

"La Organización de las Naciones Unidas espera con ilusión trabajar con el nuevo papa", dijo el portavoz adjunto del secretario general, Farhan Haq, en su rueda de prensa diaria.

Haq aprovechó para presentar de nuevo sus respetos por la memoria del difunto Francisco.

En días anteriores, y tras conocerse la muerte de Francisco, la ONU rehusó expresarse sobre si tenían alguna expectativa concreta con el nuevo pontífice, pero el portavoz Stéphane Dujarric sí resaltó la coincidencia de que Francisco y Guterres (católico practicante) habían mostrado en temas como la defensa de los migrantes o el cambio climático.

El Papa interactúa con la ONU principalmente a través de su estatus como observador permanente, lo que le permite participar en discusiones y conferencias, pero sin derecho a voto en la Asamblea General. También realiza visitas oficiales y discursos ante la Asamblea General, donde expresa su punto de vista sobre temas de interés global como la paz, los derechos humanos, la justicia social y el medio ambiente.

