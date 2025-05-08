Habemus Papam | La ONU felicitó a la comunidad católica y espera con ilusión trabajar con el nuevo papa

<b>El <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/onu target=_blank>secretario general de la ONU,</a> António Guterres, felicitó hoy a los católicos del mundo por la elección del nuevo papa,</b> nada más conocerse la 'fumata blanca' que indica que el cónclave vaticano ya <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/conclave-inicio-eleccion-nuevo-papa-cardenales-XL9296220 target=_blank></a> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/muerte-papa-francisco target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/metadatos/-/meta/derechos-humanos target=_blank></a> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/habemus-papam-nuevo-papa-conclave-capilla-sixtina-humo-blanco-DD9306511 target=_blank></a>