27 dic 2024 , 11:12

La OMS presenta un informe sobre el impacto del COVID-19 a cinco años de su aparición

La OMS difunde un informe global sobre el impacto del COVID-19 a cinco años de su aparición, en el que se confirman 776 millones de casos en 234 países y más de 7 millones de muertos a escala mundial.

   
    Imagen de referencia de personal médico durante la pandemia de la COVID-19.( PIXABAY )
La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) difundió un informe detallado sobre el impacto global de la pandemia de COVID-19, cinco años después del primer reporte de casos en Wuhan, China. Según este, hasta el 10 de noviembre de 2022, se han confirmado más de 776 millones de casos en 234 países y más de 7 millones de muertos a nivel mundial.

Los años 2020, 2021 y 2022 fueron los más críticos en cuanto al número de fallecidos relacionados con la enfermedad, coincidiendo con los primeros momentos de la crisis sanitaria, cuando la inmunidad colectiva era baja y las vacunas no estaban disponibles de forma masiva.

La OMS destaca que la posterior disminución en la letalidad de la enfermedad se debió en gran medida al incremento en la inmunidad global, dado tanto por la vacunación como por infecciones previas.

Hasta finales de 2023, el 67 % de la población mundial completó la primera serie de vacunación, mientras que un 32 % recibió al menos una dosis de refuerzo.

En el último período analizado, entre el 14 de octubre y el 10 de noviembre de 2024, se registraron 200.000 nuevos casos y 27 muertes, lo que refleja una caída del 39 % en los contagios y un descenso del 36 % en las muertes.

En la actualidad, solo el 3 % de los infectados requiere hospitalización, una disminución significativa en comparación con el 15 % observado en los primeros meses de la pandemia.

La Organización Mundial de la Salud hace hincapié en la necesidad de mantener una vigilancia constante y reforzar los sistemas sanitarios a nivel global para enfrentar posibles brotes en el futuro. Además, resalta la importancia de mantener las estrategias de prevención y continuar con las campañas de vacunación anual.

