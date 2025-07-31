Mundo
31 jul 2025 , 21:24

El oficialismo en El Salvador propone reforma para reelección presidencial indefinida

Esta iniciativa también contempla ampliar el período presidencia a seis años (actualmente es de 5) y para ordenar este ciclo electoral, se propone que el mandato actual de Nayib Bukele concluya en 2027 y no en 2029.

   
  • El oficialismo en El Salvador propone reforma para reelección presidencial indefinida
    SAN SALVADOR (EL SALVADOR), 31/07/2025.- Diputados del partido oficialista Nuevas Ideas (NI), propusieron una reforma constitucional para habilitar la reelección presidencial indefinida en El Salvador. ( Rodrigo Sura / EFE )
Fuente:
EFE
user placeholder

EFE
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Diputados del partido oficialista Nuevas Ideas (NI), formación del presidente Nayib Bukele y mayoritaria en la Asamblea Legislativa, propusieron este jueves una reforma constitucional para habilitar la reelección presidencial indefinida en El Salvador.

La propuesta busca reformar los artículos 75, 80, 133, 152 y 154 de la Carta Magna salvadoreña, la cual hasta el momento prohibía la reelección inmediata.

"Históricamente, la reelección ha estado permitida en El Salvador para casi todos los cargos de elección popular, sin prohibiciones, sin condiciones en particular” y la única excepción hasta el momento ha sido la Presidencia", dijo la diputada Ana Figueroa de NI.

Lea: El Gobierno de Ecuador explora nuevos proyectos carcelarios que sigan el modelo Bukele

Añadió que los salvadoreños "van a tener el poder de decidir hasta cuándo desean apoyar el trabajo de cualquier funcionario público e incluyendo su presidente".

"La verdad es que esta reforma busca una mayor estabilidad en los ciclos electorales" y "de esta forma le estamos permitiendo también al país alcanzar una mayor seguridad jurídica en este memento", agregó Figueroa.

Esta iniciativa también contempla ampliar el período presidencia a 6 años (actualmente es de 5) y para "ordenar nuestro ciclo electoral" propone que el mandato actual de Nayib Bukele concluya en 2027 y no en 2029, para que las próximas elecciones presidenciales coincidan con las legislativas y municipales.

Además, la propuesta de reforma anularía la segunda vuelta en las elecciones presidenciales, por lo que la Presidencia se ganaría por mayoría y no sería necesario el 50 % más uno, como se contempla actualmente en la Constitución salvadoreña, vigente desde 1983.

Lea: Trump recibirá a Nayib Bukele en la Casa Blanca el próximo lunes

La iniciativa, incluida en la agenda de este jueves de la sesión plenaria con dispensa de trámite y sin debate legislativo, señala que debe ser ratificada por la actual legislatura. Esto lo permite una reforma constitucional avalada por la actual formación del Congreso, que tiene 57 de los 60 votos.

Bukele inició el pasado 1 de junio su segundo mandato consecutivo a pesar de que varios artículos de la Constitución lo prohíben tras un cambio de criterio de la Sala de lo Constitucional de la Corte Suprema, que la primera Legislatura dominada por NI en 2021 nombró en un proceso irregular.

Lea: Bukele acuerda con EE. UU. aceptar deportados de otras nacionalidades, incluidos “criminales peligrosos” en prisión

Temas
reelección
Nayib bukele
El Salvador
Noticias
Recomendadas