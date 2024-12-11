Mundo
Nueva York prohíbe la venta de mascotas en tiendas

A partir del 15 de diciembre, la venta de animales en tiendas será prohibida en Nueva York.

   
    Imagen referencial de mascotas.( PIXABAY )
El estado de Nueva York prohibió la venta de mascotas en tiendas minoristas bajo la ley Puppy Mill Pipeline Act, que entrará en vigencia a partir del 15 de diciembre de 2024.

La nueva ley promulgada desde 2022 prohíbe la venta de perros, gatos y conejos con el objetivo de reducir el maltrato animal, mejorar las condiciones de vida de innumerables animales y promover prácticas más humanas y responsables en la sociedad.

La Oficina del Fiscal General de Nueva York será la encargada de supervisar el cumplimiento de la ley, imponiendo multas de hasta mil dólares a quienes no la respeten.

De esta forma, las tiendas podrán colaborar con refugios y rescates de animales para organizar eventos de adopción, que según la oficina fiscal las tiendas podrán cobrar una renta a las asociaciones para ofrecer las mascotas en sus instalaciones únicamente aprobadas por instituciones reguladas de adopción.

Con esta decisión, Nueva York se suma a otros estados y ciudades que han implementado restricciones similares en la venta de mascotas, como California, Maryland, Maine, Washington, Illinois y Oregón.

