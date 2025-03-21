Mundo
21 mar 2025 , 11:25

La nueva presidenta Namibia, un hito en un continente de escasas jefas de Estado

Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah hace historia como la primera mujer presidenta de Namibia y refuerza el liderazgo femenino en África.

   
    Imagen de archivo de la presidenta de Namibia, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah.( EFE )
La investidura de Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah como presidenta de Namibia este viernes 21 de marzo marca un hito no solo en la historia del país, donde se convierte en la primera mujer en asumir el cargo, sino también en África. Un continente donde las mujeres aún están infrarrepresentadas en todos los niveles de la toma de decisiones, sobre todo en los más altos cargos de liderazgo.

A lo largo de la historia, solo dos mujeres han logrado llegar a la Presidencia a través de elecciones democráticas en un continente con 54 países: Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, en Liberia, quien hizo historia como la primera mujer elegida jefa de Estado en África, y, ahora, Nandi-Ndaitwah, en Namibia.

Johnson-Sirleaf, galardonada con el Premio Nobel de la Paz y una firme defensora del liderazgo femenino a lo largo de su carrera, ocupó la presidencia de Liberia durante dos mandatos consecutivos, de enero de 2006 a enero de 2018.

Por su parte, Nandi-Ndaitwah, conocida coloquialmente como NNN e histórica militante por la independencia de Namibia, se impuso en las elecciones de Namibia del pasado noviembre, y fue investida este viernes como presidenta de este país del sur de África.

Según el último informe del Instituto Internacional para la Democracia y la Asistencia electoral (IDEA) sobre la participación política de las mujeres en África, la representación de las mujeres en altos cargos de gobierno pasó del 7 % en 2021 al 13 % en 2024, una cifra que el organismo califica de "alarmantemente baja".

En este periodo, la representación femenina en la dirección de los partidos políticos disminuyó del 12 % al 9 %, mientras que en los parlamentos africanos solo aumentó un punto porcentual, del 25 % al 26 %.

De mantenerse este ritmo, se estima que los países africanos no lograrán la paridad de género en sus parlamentos hasta el año 2100.

No obstante, África presenta grandes variaciones: Ruanda, con un 61 % de mujeres en el parlamento, es uno de los países con mayor representación; mientras que Nigeria (4%) es uno de los más bajos.

Nandi-Ndaitwah y Johnson-Sirleaf no han sido, sin embargo, las únicas en ocupar la jefatura de Estado y romper las barreras de estos espacios políticos tradicionalmente dominados por hombres, pero sí las únicas en haber alcanzado la Presidencia mediante un proceso electoral.

La malauí Joyce Banda también asumió la jefatura de Estado tras la muerte de su predecesor, liderando Malaui desde abril de 2012 hasta las elecciones de mayo de 2014, en las que fue derrotada.

Banda, considerada en 2014 la mujer más poderosa de África por la revista Forbes, vivió un exilio autoimpuesto de cuatro años tras ser acusada de corrupción y blanqueo de dinero.

También accedieron al mismo cargo la etíope Sahle-Work Zewde (2018-2024) y la mauritana Ameenah Gurib-Fakim (2015- 2018), ambas elegidas por la Asamblea Nacional de sus respectivos países, aunque, en el caso de Etiopía y Mauricio, el poder ejecutivo del país recae sobre el primer ministro y no sobre el presidente.

Varias mujeres han asumido presidencias interinas o en funciones durante transiciones políticas. Además, algunas, como Samia Suluhu Hassan, actual presidenta de Tanzania, consolidaron posteriormente su liderazgo.

Hassan, que este año se enfrentará a su primera prueba en las urnas en las elecciones presidenciales y legislativas, asumió la Presidencia tras la muerte de John Magufuli (2015-2021).

Hoy, la mandataria tanzana y Nandi-Ndaitwah son las únicas presidentas al frente de Gobiernos en África.

También ocuparon estos cargos de más alta responsabilidad la burundesa Sylvie Kinigi (octubre 1993-febrero 1994), la primera mujer en ocupar la jefatura de Estado en África, cargo al que accedió tras la muerte del entonces presidente; Catherine Samba-Panza, presidenta de transición en la República Centroafricana (2014-2016); y Agnès Monique Ohsan Bellepeau, presidenta interina de Mauricio en dos periodos transitorios (2012 y 2015).

También la gabonesa Rose Francine Rogombé ocupó durante cuatro meses la presidencia interina del país en 2009 por el fallecimiento repentino de su presidente, y la sudafricana Ivy Matsepe-Casaburri, que ocupó brevemente el cargo durante cuatro días.

