La nueva presidenta Namibia, un hito en un continente de escasas jefas de Estado

<b>Nandi-Ndaitwah y Johnson-Sirleaf </b>no han sido, sin embargo, las únicas en ocupar la<b> jefatura de Estado</b> y romper las barreras de estos espacios políticos tradicionalmente dominados por hombres, pero sí<b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/el-tribunal-supremo-israeli-congela-el-cese-del-jefe-de-la-seguridad-interior-hasta-oir-los-recursos-en-contra-IC8994596 target=_blank></a><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/nicolas-maduro-acusa-estados-unidos-bloqueo-vuelos-YB8993375 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b> <b></b> <b></b><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/centrales-nucleares-ucrania-punto-mira-trump-FC8994520 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b>