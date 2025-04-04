Mundo
Nintendo retrasa las preventas de Switch 2 en Estados Unidos

La nueva consola de Nintendo pospone su preventa en EE.UU. ante la incertidumbre económica provocada por los nuevos aranceles de Donald Trump a países asiáticos.

   
    Fotografía de Donald Trump y la Nintendo Switch 2.( Internet )
El mercado global se vio agitado, cuando Nintendo anunció que retrasaría las preventas de su esperada Switch 2 en Estados Unidos. Esta decisión se toma como medida cautelar ante los recientes aranceles impuestos por el gobierno de Donald Trump, que afectaron principalmente a países asiáticos y que están sacudiendo diversas industrias, incluida la del gaming.

Los efectos de los aranceles de Trump en la industria del gaming

Los aranceles anunciados por Donald Trump en su intento de fortalecer la industria local de EE.UU. afectan directamente a las importaciones de varios países, especialmente en Asia, región clave para la producción de consolas y componentes electrónicos. Este paquete de tarifas, revelado el 3 de abril, ha generado repercusiones globales, incluidas las que ha experimentado Nintendo, que ha decidido posponer indefinidamente la fecha de las preventas de la Switch 2 originalmente establecida para el 9 de abril de 2025.

El comunicado oficial de Nintendo

Fotografía referencial de la primera Switch que salió al mercado.
Fotografía referencial de la primera Switch que salió al mercado. ( Internet )

En su comunicado, Nintendo explicó que esta medida de retraso es necesaria para evaluar el impacto de los nuevos aranceles y las condiciones cambiantes del mercado. Aunque la preventa se retrasa, la fecha de lanzamiento global del 5 de junio de 2025 sigue sin cambios, lo que da cierta calma a los fanáticos que esperan la llegada de la consola.

Impacto en LATAM

En cuanto a Latinoamérica, hasta el momento Nintendo no ha emitido ningún pronunciamiento sobre posibles retrasos o modificaciones en las preventas de la Switch 2 en la región. En Argentina, por ejemplo, ya se pueden realizar apartados a través de Amazon, lo que sugiere que la situación podría ser diferente en algunos mercados fuera de EE.UU. Sin embargo, dada la incertidumbre global provocada por los aranceles, es posible que cualquier cambio en la política arancelaria afecte los planes de Nintendo en el futuro.

