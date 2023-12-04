Un migrante ecuatoriano falleció al intentar subirse a un tren en México

El <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/migrante-ecuatoriana-desaparecio-eeuu-mexico-FL6058052 target=_blank>migrante ecuatoriano </a><b>Aarón Gianpierre Lindao Basurto</b> fue hallado sin vida en Sabinas, Coahuila, México, después de que fallara en su intento de subirse al tren<b> en movimiento.</b> Las autoridades<b></b><b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/migrante-ecuatoriana-desaparecio-eeuu-mexico-FL6058052 target=_blank></a> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/ecuatoriano-asesinado-nueva-york-gasolinera-CX5918747 target=_blank></a>