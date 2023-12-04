Mundo
04 dic 2023 , 07:39

Un migrante ecuatoriano falleció al intentar subirse a un tren en México

Redacción

Los migrantes buscan subirse a los trenes para acercarse a la frontera con Estados Unidos

    El migrante ecuatoriano quedó a un costado de las rieles del tren( Redes Sociales )
El migrante ecuatoriano Aarón Gianpierre Lindao Basurto fue hallado sin vida en Sabinas, Coahuila, México, después de que fallara en su intento de subirse al tren en movimiento.

Las autoridades indicaron que el hombre fue encontrado sin su brazo, por lo que presumen que sufrió un accidente al querer embarcarse en ese medio de transporte que es conocido como La Bestia.

Su cuerpo se encontraba tendido en las rieles del tren. El accidente ocurrió el pasado 25 de noviembre, pero la confirmación de su identidad se conoció este lunes 4 de diciembre.

El ecuatoriano se dirigía hacia la frontera entre México y Estados Unidos.

Agentes migratorios mexicanos realizan las tareas de comunicación con las autoridades ecuatorianas para que notifiquen a sus familiares y posteriormente hacer la entrega del cuerpo.

En marzo de este año, un migrante ecuatoriano perdió su pie al intentar subirse a un tren en movimiento.

