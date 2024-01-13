Mundo
13 ene 2024 , 13:45

México: una mujer, con su vestido de bodas, fue detenida antes de casarse

user placeholder

Redacción

La detenida estaría relacionada con extorsiones a negocios en el Valle de Toluca.

  • México: una mujer, con su vestido de bodas, fue detenida antes de casarse
    Momento de la detención de Nancy N., con su vestido de bodas( Fiscalía de México )
Fuente:
Redacción

El día de su boda, Nancy N., presunta integrante de la banda Familia Michoacana, fue detenida por la Fiscalía General de Justicia del Estado de México (FGJEM). Su pareja, Clemente N., alias 'El Ratón', líder de una célula del grupo criminal en el Valle de Toluca, logró escapar.

El operativo se llevó a cabo el pasado mes de diciembre de 2023 en el municipio de Toluca, pero la Fiscalía dio a conocer más detalles de esa intervención este 12 de enero del 2024.

Nancy N. fue interceptada cuando se dirigía a la iglesia para contraer matrimonio. La mujer, con su vestido de bodas, fue trasladada ante el Ministerio Público.

LEA: México: un ladrón murió arrollado por sus cómplices tras un fallido intento de robo

Según las investigaciones de la FGJEM, Nancy N. estaría relacionada con extorsiones a pollerías, tortillerías y materiales de construcción en el Valle de Toluca. La mujer ya fue vinculada a proceso y se encuentra en prisión a la espera de una sentencia.

En el operativo también fueron detenidos Rodrigo N., Daniel N., Jesús N., Ángel Daniel N. y Santiago N., todos integrantes de la misma célula delictiva. Sin embargo, Clemente N., alias 'El Ratón', continúa prófugo de la justicia.

LEA: Fuerzas Armadas de México rescatan a migrantes ecuatorianos y de otras nacionalidades en Tamaulipas

La FGJEM informó que, como parte de las acciones de inteligencia, identificó diversas propiedades relacionadas con actividades de acaparamiento, imposición de precios, extorsión y narcomenudeo.

En consecuencia, se ejecutaron técnicas de investigación de cateo a inmuebles en los municipios de Lerma, Otzolotepec, San José del Rincón, Temoaya, Tenango del Valle, Toluca y Zinacantepec.

Temas
México
Matrimonio
mujer
detenida
extorsiones
Fiscalía
México
Noticias
Recomendadas