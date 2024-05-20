Mundo
20 may 2024 , 22:04

Miles de ciudadanos marchan por los desaparecidos de la dictadura en Uruguay

Redacción y AFP

Cada 20 de mayo se realiza la Marcha del Silencio, para exigir información del paradero de casi 200 desaparecidos.

    Centenares de personas participan de la Marcha del Silencio, en conmemoración por los desaparecidos en la dictadura en Uruguay.( EFE )
Miles de personas marcharon en Uruguay este lunes, 20 de mayo, para reclamar verdad y justicia para los desaparecidos durante la dictadura en el país, entre 1973 y 1985. Se trata de un clamor al que en redes sociales se sumaron figuras como el futbolista Luis Suárez.

Encabezada por la pancarta "¡Ellos saben dónde están! Exigimos respuestas" o "Nunca más terrorismo de Estado", la vigésima novena Marcha del Silencio recorrió una veintena de cuadras del centro de Montevideo, en un acto que se replica en varias ciudades del país.

En la fría noche no se veían banderas ni símbolos partidarios, solo carteles con fotos de los casi 200 desaparecidos. El silencio absoluto fue roto cuando los nombres de todos ellos fueron leídos seguidos de la exclamación "¡Presente!", antes de que la manifestación se cerrara con el himno nacional.

Una mujer sostiene un cartel durante la Marcha del Silencio.
Una mujer sostiene un cartel durante la Marcha del Silencio. ( EFE )

Casi 200 desaparecidos

Registros oficiales contabilizan 197 personas desaparecidas por acciones atribuidas al Estado uruguayo entre 1968 y 1985, período que incluye la dictadura cívico-militar. La gran mayoría fue detenida en Argentina, en el marco del Plan Cóndor de colaboración entre los regímenes de facto vecinos.

"Las Fuerzas Armadas, quienes secuestraron, torturaron, asesinaron y desaparecieron a nuestros familiares, saben muy bien qué fue lo que hicieron con ellos y ellas", dijo Alba González, vocera de la asociación Madres y Familiares de Uruguayos Detenidos Desaparecidos, al convocar a la concentración.

"Sin embargo, sostenidos por algún odio inentendible, insisten en mantener la verdad secuestrada", agregó la madre de Rafael Lezama González, desaparecido en Buenos Aires en octubre de 1976, demandando "voluntad política" para dar finalmente con el paradero de sus seres queridos.

Cientos de personas participan de la Marcha del Silencio, en conmemoración por las personas desaparecidas en la dictadura.
Cientos de personas participan de la Marcha del Silencio, en conmemoración por las personas desaparecidas en la dictadura. ( EFE )

La Marcha del Silencio

La Marcha del Silencio es convocada cada 20 de mayo porque ese día, pero en 1976, fueron asesinados en Buenos Aires los legisladores uruguayos Zelmar Michelini y Héctor Gutiérrez Ruiz y los miembros de la guerrilla tupamara Rosario Barredo y William Whitelaw.

En un comunicado, la Institución Nacional de Derechos Humanos y Defensoría del Pueblo (INDDHH), que apoyó y adhirió a la concentración, dijo que se esperan "novedades en breve" sobre la identidad de los restos de una mujer hallados el 6 de junio de 2023 en el Batallón de Infantería 14 y atribuidos a una detenida desaparecida.

El expresidente uruguayo José Mujica, que se alzó en armas contra gobiernos democráticos en los años 1960 y 1970 y estuvo 12 años preso, la mayor parte durante la dictadura, se hizo presente, pero no caminó por el tratamiento de radioterapia por el cáncer de esófago que padece.

"Yo recuerdo haber dicho 'Esto se va a terminar el día en que desaparezcamos todos'. Me equivoqué. Porque después anduve por España y encontré gente de nuevas generaciones revolviendo huesos", declaró Mujica a periodistas, en alusión a las víctimas de la Guerra Civil español y de la dictadura de Francisco Franco, que se prolongó hasta 1975.

El 56% de la población en Uruguay cree que las acciones del Estado para encontrar a los desaparecidos han sido insuficientes, según un reciente informe del centro de investigación Usina de Percepción Ciudadana.

