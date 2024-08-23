López Obrador aún no reconoce el triunfo de Maduro, pero tampoco se opone al fallo que ratifica su reelección

Pero el gobernante mexicano no se sumó al rechazo conjunto que este viernes hicieron Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Estados Unidos, Guatemala, Panamá, Paraguay, Perú, República Dominicana y Uruguay sobre el fallo del TSJ de Venezuela, que certificó el discutido triunfo de Maduro.

Hasta el 23 de agosto, el presidente mexicano, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, aún no reconoce la reelección del mandatario venezolano, Nicolás Maduro , que ratificó el Tribunal Supremo de Justicia (TSJ) de Venezuela. Insiste en que deben difundirse las actas electorales .

AMLO aseguró que no ha tenido comunicación con Nicolás Maduro durante la crisis poselectoral, al recordar que se reunió por última vez con él en Palenque, en el sureño estado Chiapas, en una cumbre sobre migración que albergó México en octubre pasado.

"Asistieron la presidenta de Honduras, el primer ministro creo que de Haití, estuvo también el presidente (Gustavo) Petro, el presidente (Miguel) Díaz-Canel de Cuba, Xiomara (Castro) de Honduras", rememoró como muestra de las relaciones de su gobierno con el resto de los países.

Insistió, sin embargo, que no ha charlado con Maduro en este periodo electoral en Venezuela. “No (he hablado con él), eso es lo que piensan, imaginan, difunden calumniosamente nuestros adversarios. Nosotros somos muy respetuosos.

Acabo de tener (hace semanas) una llamada telefónica con el presidente (Luiz Inácio) Lula (da Silva de Brasil) y con el presidente (Gustavo) Petro sobre el tema de Venezuela y fijamos nuestra postura”, acotó.