López Obrador aún no reconoce el triunfo de Maduro, pero tampoco se opone al fallo que ratifica su reelección

Hasta el 23 de agosto, el presidente mexicano, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, aún no reconoce la <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/2024-08-19-venezuela-ong-denuncia-detenciones-protestas-poselectorales-GI7857769 target=_blank>reelección del mandatario venezolano, Nicolás Maduro</a>, que ratificó el Tribunal Supremo de Justicia (TSJ)<b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/tribunal-supremo-justicia-venezuela-reeleccion-maduro-sin-actas-escrutinio-AY7881570 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b> <b></b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/11-paises-america-oponen-dictamen-triunfo-maduro-venezuela-HD7885485 target=_blank></a>