Mundo
23 ago 2024 , 11:29

López Obrador aún no reconoce el triunfo de Maduro, pero tampoco se opone al fallo que ratifica su reelección

El gobernante mexicano no se sumó al rechazo conjunto que hicieron 11 países, pero aseguró que no ha tenido contacto con su homólogo venezolano durante la crisis poselectoral.

   
  • López Obrador aún no reconoce el triunfo de Maduro, pero tampoco se opone al fallo que ratifica su reelección
    El presidente Andrés Manuel López Obrador, en su conferencia de prensa matutina en el Palacio Nacional de Ciudad de México.( EFE )
Fuente:
EFE
user placeholder

Redacción y EFE
Canal WhatsApp
Newsletter

Hasta el 23 de agosto, el presidente mexicano, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, aún no reconoce la reelección del mandatario venezolano, Nicolás Maduro, que ratificó el Tribunal Supremo de Justicia (TSJ) de Venezuela. Insiste en que deben difundirse las actas electorales.

"Vamos a esperar que den a conocer las actas porque ayer el Tribunal Electoral de Venezuela sostiene que ganó la elección el presidente Maduro y, al mismo tiempo, recomienda que se den a conocer las actas, creo que hay una fecha de la resolución, entonces vamos a esperar", declaró en su conferencia matutina.

Le puede interesar: El Tribunal Supremo de Justicia de Venezuela convalida reelección de Maduro sin presentar actas de escrutinio

Pero el gobernante mexicano no se sumó al rechazo conjunto que este viernes hicieron Chile, Argentina, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Estados Unidos, Guatemala, Panamá, Paraguay, Perú, República Dominicana y Uruguay sobre el fallo del TSJ de Venezuela, que certificó el discutido triunfo de Maduro.

Cuestionado por la prensa sobre su opinión, López Obrador se dijo "respetuoso" de las decisiones que se toman en otros países y afirmó que hay una "bola" (montón) de descalificaciones y condenas al Gobierno de Venezuela. "Pero, pues nosotros tenemos que actuar, repito, con apego a nuestra Constitución", zanjó.

Insistió en que esperará para opinar sobre el caso de Venezuela al sostener que “la mejor política exterior es la política interior”.

Revise: 11 países de América se oponen al dictamen del TSJ sobre triunfo de Maduro en Venezuela

AMLO no tiene contacto con Maduro

AMLO aseguró que no ha tenido comunicación con Nicolás Maduro durante la crisis poselectoral, al recordar que se reunió por última vez con él en Palenque, en el sureño estado Chiapas, en una cumbre sobre migración que albergó México en octubre pasado.

"Asistieron la presidenta de Honduras, el primer ministro creo que de Haití, estuvo también el presidente (Gustavo) Petro, el presidente (Miguel) Díaz-Canel de Cuba, Xiomara (Castro) de Honduras", rememoró como muestra de las relaciones de su gobierno con el resto de los países.

Insistió, sin embargo, que no ha charlado con Maduro en este periodo electoral en Venezuela. “No (he hablado con él), eso es lo que piensan, imaginan, difunden calumniosamente nuestros adversarios. Nosotros somos muy respetuosos.

LEA: González Urrutia insta a ente electoral que realice auditoría con observación internacional

Acabo de tener (hace semanas) una llamada telefónica con el presidente (Luiz Inácio) Lula (da Silva de Brasil) y con el presidente (Gustavo) Petro sobre el tema de Venezuela y fijamos nuestra postura”, acotó.

Temas
Manifestaciones
Nicolás Maduro
críticas
rechazo al presidente
escrutinio de actas
elecciones en Venezuela
Nicolás Maduro
Andrés Manuel López Obrador
AMLO
México
Venezuela
Noticias
Recomendadas