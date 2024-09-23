Mundo
23 sep 2024 , 16:13

Líbano anuncia 492 muertos en ataques israelíes en el sur y el este, 35 de ellos niños

El ejército israelí afirmó que un “gran número” de miembros de Hezbolá murieron durante el día, sin dar cifras.

   
    Un camión de bomberos llega al lugar de un ataque israelí en los suburbios del sur de Beirut.( Foto: AFP )
Fuente:
afp
user placeholder

Redacción y AFP
Israel anunció que golpeó este lunes más de 1 300 objetivos del movimiento islamista Hezbolá en el sur y el este de Líbano, unos bombardeos que dejaron 492 muertos, incluyendo 35 niños, pese a los llamados de la comunidad internacional a la moderación.

Esta fue la jornada más mortífera de violencia transfronteriza en Líbano desde que Hezbolá, poderoso actor político y militar del país, abriera un frente con Israel hace casi un año, tras el inicio de la guerra en la Franja de Gaza, en apoyo a su aliado islamista Hamás.

Al menos 492 personas, “entre ellas 35 niños y 58 mujeres” murieron en los bombardeos de este lunes en el sur y el este de Líbano, y otras 1 645 resultaron heridas, indicó el Ministerio de Salud libanés, cuyo anterior balance era de 356 muertos y más de 1 200 heridos.

El ejército israelí afirmó que un “gran número” de miembros de Hezbolá murieron durante el día, sin dar cifras.

En un video, el primer ministro israelí, Benjamin Netanyahu, recomendó a los libaneses “alejarse de las zonas peligrosas” mientras el ejército termina su “operación” en el sur del país y en el valle de Becá, en el este.

Su homólogo libanés, Najib Mikati, denunció un “plan de destrucción” contra su país, y llamó a la ONU y a los “países influyentes” a “disuadir” al gobierno israelí de esta “agresión”.

“Los bombardeos no paran”

“Es una catástrofe, una masacre”, declaró Jamal Badran, médico del hospital del Socorro Popular en Nabatiye, una ciudad del sur de Líbano. “Los bombardeos no paran, nos han bombardeado mientras trasladábamos a heridos”, contó.

Presas del pánico, miles de familias huyeron de las zonas bombardeadas, según el Ministerio de Salud. El ejército israelí indicó en un comunicado que había “golpeado más de 1 300 objetivos en Líbano en las últimas 24 horas”, incluyendo “edificios, vehículos e infraestructuras”.

También anunció un ataque en Beirut que, según una fuente próxima a Hezbolá, iba dirigido contra el comandante para el frente sur del movimiento islamista, que afirmó que se encontraba “bien” y en un “lugar seguro”.

Por su parte, Hezbolá aseguró que lanzó “decenas de cohetes” contra dos bases de Israel “en respuesta a los ataques del enemigo israelí”, tras haber apuntado contra otros tres objetivos por la mañana

Sirenas en Haifa

Al final de la tarde, las sirenas de alarma sonaron en la ciudad de Haifa, en el norte de Israel, y en cuyas inmediaciones impactaron por primera vez algunos cohetes el domingo.

“No tengo miedo por mí, sino por mis tres hijos”, comentó Ofer Levy, un funcionario de aduanas de 56 años, vecino de Kiryat Motzkin, en el norte de Israel. “Ningún país puede vivir así”, añadió.

Los duelos de artillería entre Hezbolá y el ejército israelí se multiplicaron desde las olas de explosiones de bíperes y walkies-talkies utilizados por miembros de Hezbolá, atribuidas a Israel, de la semana pasada, que dejaron 39 muertos y casi 3 000 heridos en bastiones de la milicia en Líbano, según las autoridades.

El viernes, un ataque israelí en los suburbios del sur de Beirut mató a 16 miembros de la fuerza de élite de Hezbolá, entre ellos su líder, Ibrahim Aqil.

Irán, aliado de Hezbolá, advirtió el lunes a Israel de “las consecuencias peligrosas” que tendrán sus ataques en Líbano, y el movimiento islamista palestino Hamás denunció una “agresión salvaje”.

