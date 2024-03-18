Mundo
La ecuatoriana Kristel Candelario es sentenciada a cadena perpetua por la muerte de su hija

Redacción

El año pasado, la mujer se fue de vacaciones durante 10 días y abandonó a la pequeña.

    Kristel Candelario residía en Guayaquil, pero emigró a Estados Unidos hace varios años.( Cortesía. )
La ecuatoriana Kristel Candelario, quien dejó morir a su hija de un año y cuatro meses tras irse de vacaciones durante 10 días y no proveerle cuidado alguno, fue condenada este lunes 18 de marzo a cadena perpetua por un juez de Ohio, en Estados Unidos.

El magistrado Brendan J. Sheehan incluso negó a la mujer la posibilidad de acceder a libertad condicional.

"Dejar a su bebé aterrorizada, sola y desprotegida para que sufra lo que escuché fue la muerte más espantosa imaginable. Sin comida, sin agua, sin protección y tirada en sus propias heces", dijo el juez este lunes.

Hoy Candelario, quien en febrero ya había aceptado su culpa por la muerte de la menor, también declaró. Dijo que no trataba de justificar sus acciones, pero nadie sabía lo que ella estaba sufriendo.

"Todos los días pido perdón a Dios y a mi hija, Jailyn. Soy una persona que cree en Dios y hoy reconozco que todos estamos tentados por el enemigo. Dios y mi hija me han perdonado", señaló la mujer.

La mujer abandonó a la pequeña entre el 8 y el 16 de junio de 2023, lapso en el que viajó a Puerto Rico y Detroit (Michigan). Tras regresar de sus vacaciones, le dijo a la policía que había dejado sola a la niña mientras se había ido de viaje. Las autoridades encontraron a la menor envuelta en mantas sucias con heces y orina.

