13 ene 2025 , 12:20

La justicia peruana anula juicio de Keiko Fujimori por financiación irregular de sus campañas

El caso Cocteles se centra en una investigación sobre presunto lavado de activos vinculado a las campañas presidenciales de Keiko Fujimori.

   
    Keiko Fujimori, excandidata presidencial en Perú.( Foto: Internet )
Redacción y EFE
La Corte Superior Nacional de Perú ordenó este lunes dejar sin efecto el juicio contra la líder política Keiko Fujimori por la presunta financiación irregular de sus campañas electorales de 2011 y 2016, tras decidir aplicar una sentencia anterior emitida por el Tribunal Constitucional.

Con la decisión del Tercer Juzgado Penal de la corte, el caso retrocede a su etapa intermedia, es decir, al control de acusación, tanto para Keiko Fujimori como para los más de 30 procesados en este juicio, denominado, Caso Cócteles.

La magistrada Juana Caballero García detalló que, por mayoría, el tribunal ha aplicado la sentencia del TC emitida en diciembre, que ordenó dejar sin efecto la acusación fiscal por este mismo caso contra el exdirigente del partido fujimorista Fuerza Popular José Chlimper.

Según información de un medio peruano, el fiscal José Domingo Pérez había pedido 30 años y 10 meses de condena, así como 15 años y cinco meses de inhabilitación contra Keiko Fujimori tras acusarla de presunto lavado de activos, organización criminal, falsedad genérica y falsa declaración en procedimiento administrativo.

El juicio oral comenzó formalmente el pasado 1 de julio contra Fujimori y otros 45 acusados, a los que la Fiscalía les atribuye la presunta comisión de los delitos de organización criminal, lavado de activos, falsa declaración en proceso administrativo, falsedad genérica y obstrucción a la justicia.

La Fiscalía ha pedido que la hija mayor del expresidente Alberto Fujimori, quien falleció en noviembre pasado, sea condenada a 30 años y 10 meses de prisión por haber recibido presuntos aportes ilícitos para sus campañas.

