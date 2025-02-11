Mundo
Jordania recibirá 2 mil niños palestinos enfermos tras reunión entre el rey Abdalá II y Trump

El monarca jordano anunció que su país recibirá a menores palestinos en tratamiento médico, en medio de la presión de Trump para que Jordania y Egipto acepten refugiados de Gaza.

   
    El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald J. Trump, saluda este martes al rey de Jordania, Abdalá II, en la Casa Blanca.( Aaron Schwartz / POOL / EFE )
EFE
Redacción y EFE
El rey de Jordania, Abdalá II, anunció este martes 11 de febrero en la Casa Blanca que su país acogerá a 2 mil niños enfermos de la Franja de Gaza, quienes requieren tratamiento contra el cáncer y otras enfermedades. Este anuncio se realizó durante su reunión con el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, quien ha incrementado la presión sobre Jordania y Egipto para que reciban refugiados palestinos.

Trump calificó la decisión del monarca como un gesto "realmente hermoso", mientras que Abdalá II enfatizó que la acogida de los niños se llevará a cabo "lo antes posible". Sin embargo, el anuncio se produce en un contexto de tensiones debido a la propuesta de Trump de que Estados Unidos tome el control de Gaza y reasiente de manera permanente a los palestinos en países vecinos, como Jordania y Egipto.

Desde que Trump presentó su plan el pasado 4 de febrero, tras una reunión con el primer ministro israelí Benjamín Netanyahu, la comunidad internacional ha reaccionado con fuertes críticas. Tanto Jordania como Egipto han rechazado tajantemente la idea, señalando que no aceptarán ningún desplazamiento forzoso de palestinos y reiterando la necesidad de una solución basada en la creación de un Estado palestino independiente.

El rey Abdalá II, quien la semana pasada advirtió que se opondrá a "cualquier intento" de alterar el estatus de los territorios palestinos, reafirmó su postura de que la única solución viable es la creación de un Estado palestino soberano.

En medio de este panorama, los líderes del mundo árabe han convocado una cumbre extraordinaria de la Liga Árabe el próximo 27 de febrero en El Cairo, donde se espera que los países de la región adopten una postura unificada contra el plan de Trump y el desplazamiento forzado de los palestinos.

