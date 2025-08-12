Mundo
Una jueza de Guatemala ordena investigar al expresidente Jimmy Morales por la muerte de 41 niñas

El caso se remonta a marzo de 2017. 41 niñas murieron y otras 15 resultaron heridas en un incendio en un refugio estatal de Ciudad de Guatemala.

   
    Imagen de archivo de Jimmy Morales, expresidente de Guatemala. ( EFE )
El tribunal guatemalteco que declaró culpable este martes 12 de agosto a cuatro exfuncionarios por homicidio culposo por la muerte de 41 niñas en un hogar estatal en 2017, ordenó también investigar al expresidente Jimmy Morales (2016-2020) por su posible implicación en el caso.

"Se le ordena al Ministerio Público (Fiscalía) que realice una investigación en contra del señor Jimmy Morales Cabrera, quien al momento de los hechos era el presidente de Guatemala, para establecer su participación en los hechos suscitados el día 7 de marzo de 2017. Esto en base a lo argumentado el día de hoy", indicó la jueza Ingrid Cifuentes, a cargo del Tribunal Séptimo de Sentencia Penal.

La jueza hizo, antes de emitir sentencia, una recapitulación del caso donde detalló que Morales Cabrera ordenó que arribaran más policías al lugar el 7 de marzo de 2017, quienes se presentaron con armas de fuego para atender la posible fuga de las niñas un día antes de la tragedia.

Las 41 niñas murieron y otras 15 resultaron heridas por el incendio ocurrido el 8 de marzo de 2017 dentro de un aula en un refugio estatal denominado Hogar Seguro Virgen de la Asunción, ubicado a las afueras de la Ciudad de Guatemala.

La orden de la jueza tuvo lugar tras declarar este martes como culpables a cuatro exfuncionarios bajo el delito de homicidio culposo.

En el mismo sentido, Cifuentes también ordenó investigar a Carlos Beltetón, exasesor del presidente Morales Cabrera, por contradicciones durante su declaración como testigo del caso.

Los exfuncionarios sentenciados por homicidio culposo son la exsubinspectora policial Lucinda Marroquín Carrillo; la exjefa del departamento de Protección Especial contra el Maltrato de la Secretaría de Bienestar Social de la Presidencia, Brenda Chamán; el exjefe de la Secretaría de Bienestar Social de la Presidencia, Carlos Rodas, y exdirector del hogar estatal, Santos Rodas.

Todos ellos recibieron penas de prisión de entre seis y ocho años por homicidio culposo, además de otras sentencias por abuso de autoridad, incumplimiento de deberes y maltrato de menores, que podrían aumentar sus penas de prisión en hasta seis años.

Las penas en Guatemala, según el Código Penal, pueden sumarse y acumularse.

Sin embargo, la sumatoria depende del criterio del tribunal, algo que no fue aclarado en esta lectura de sentencia.

Igualmente, el excomisario policíaco Armando Pérez Borja fue encontrado culpable por abuso de autoridad, por lo que fue sentenciado a seis años de prisión, una pena idéntica a la que recibió la exdefensora de la Niñez de la Procuraduría de Derechos Humanos, Gloria Castro, por incumplimiento de deberes.

De los siete acusados solamente el exmiembro del área jurídica de la Procuraduría de la Nación, Harold Flores, quedó absuelto de todos los cargos.

La exsubsecretaria de Bienestar Social, Anahy Keller, cercana al expresidente Morales CAbrera, quedó desligada del caso en mayo pasado, pese a haber estado sindicada durante los casi ocho años del proceso judicial, interrumpidos por diversos recursos durante más de una docena de ocasiones.

