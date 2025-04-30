Mundo
30 abr 2025 , 17:24

Jair Bolsonaro sale de la UCI casi tres semanas después de haber sido operado del intestino

El expresidente ha sufrido problemas digestivos recurrentes desde el 6 de septiembre de 2018, cuando, en plena campaña para las elecciones presidenciales de ese año, fue apuñalado.

   
    Foto de archivo del expresidente de Brasil Jair Bolsonaro, al llegar al Hospital DF Star en Brasilia (Brasil) donde permanece internado.( Foto: EFE )
El expresidente brasileño Jair Bolsonaro fue trasladado este miércoles a cuidados semi-intensivos luego de permanecer tres semanas en una UCI de un hospital de Brasilia, donde permanece internado tras una operación intestinal, confirmó a EFE su asesor Fabio Wajngarten.

Bolsonaro, intervenido quirúrgicamente el 13 de abril, sigue sin previsión de alta.

De acuerdo con el último parte médico divulgado este miércoles, el exmandatario permanece “clínicamente estable” y comenzó a recibir dieta por vía oral, en complementación a la nutrición endovenosa, luego de que le fuera retirada la sonda nasogástrica.

Bolsonaro manifestó una “mejora progresiva en las deposiciones espontáneas” y ya no se informó sobre su diagnóstico de gastroparesia, un trastorno que retrasa el vaciado del estómago y que el ex jefe de Estado venía padeciendo hace días.

El expresidente (2019-2022) continúa realizando ejercicios de fisioterapia y recibiendo medidas preventivas contra la trombosis venosa.

Bolsonaro está internado desde el 11 de abril, cuando manifestó intensos dolores durante un acto político en el que buscaba apoyo para un proyecto de amnistía para los condenados por la intentona golpista del 8 de enero de 2023.

El expresidente ha sufrido problemas digestivos recurrentes desde el 6 de septiembre de 2018, cuando, en plena campaña para las elecciones presidenciales de ese año, fue apuñalado en la región abdominal por un enfermo mental.

Desde entonces, ya ha pasado seis veces por el quirófano para corregir problemas en el estómago y el tracto intestinal.

