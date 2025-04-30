Jair Bolsonaro sale de la UCI casi tres semanas después de haber sido operado del intestino

El expresidente brasileño <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/jair-bolsonaro-cirugia-problemas-intestinal-BK9149560 target=_blank>Jair Bolsonaro</a></b> fue trasladado este miércoles a <b>cuidados semi-intensivos</b> luego de <b>permanecer </b>tres <b>semanas en una UCI</b> de un<b> hospital de Brasilia</b>, donde permanece <b>internado </b>tras<b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><i></i><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/bolsonaro-sale-terapia-intensiva-cirugia-abdomen-DY9155360 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><i></i><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><i></i><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/bolsonaro-afirma-juzgan-con-prisa-JA9020902 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b>