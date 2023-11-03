Mundo
03 nov 2023 , 14:52

Israel pide a sus ciudadanos evitar mostrar símbolos judíos en el extranjero

EFE

Israel reconoce el aumento "significativo" de "incidentes antisemitas y violentos contra israelíes y judíos en todo el mundo".

Las autoridades de Israel han solicitado a los israelíes que viajen al extranjero que eviten "mostrar abiertamente símbolos y características israelíes y judías", ante el aumento "significativo" de "incidentes antisemitas y violentos contra israelíes y judíos en todo el mundo".

Según el Consejo de Seguridad Nacional (NSC), encargado de emitir las alertas de viajes y dependiente de la oficina del primer ministro, "en las últimas semanas, desde que comenzó la Operación 'Espadas de Hierro', el NSC y el Ministerio de Exteriores han identificado un aumento significativo del antisemitismo y la incitación antiisraelí, junto con ataques violentos que amenazan la vida de israelíes y judíos en todo el mundo".

El NSC advierte a sus ciudadanos de que este tipo de incidentes están teniendo lugar en "muchos países del mundo, incluidos aquellos para los cuales no se han emitido advertencias de viaje relacionadas con el terrorismo".

"Las comunidades judías, los establecimientos religiosos y comunitarios, las delegaciones israelíes y los aeropuertos con vuelos hacia y desde Israel son objetivos clave de protestas y ataques de grupos antisemitas", asegura la nota.

El pasado 30 de octubre, un grupo de personas irrumpieron en el aeropuerto de la república de Daguestán -de mayoría musulmana- en busca de los pasajeros de un vuelo supuestamente llegado de Israel.

En la primera semana de la guerra Israel también emitió una serie de advertencias de viaje a sus ciudadanos que se encontrabas en países árabes y musulmanes a raíz de las protestas palestinas que se celebraron en numerosos países de Oriente Medio.

