Mundo
07 jul 2025 , 07:05

EE. UU.: Se eleva a 70 la cifra de fallecidos tras inundaciones en Texas

El temporal que azota Estados Unidos deja cada vez más víctimas mortales, mientras que los daños materiales aumentan, el gobierno se encuentra desplegado y trabajando para ayudar a las personas afectadas por las fuertes tormentas.

   
    Fotografía cedida por la Guardia Costera de los Estados Unidos que muestra una inundación este sábado, en el área de Kerrville, Texas.( EFE )
Fuente:
EFE
EFE
El número de víctimas mortales en las inundaciones en el centro-sur de Texas (EE.UU.) aumentó este domingo a 70, según informaron las autoridades, mientras cientos de agentes y voluntarios continúan con las labores de búsqueda.

Larry Leitha Jr., el alguacil del condado de Kerr, uno de los más afectados por el desastre, anunció que en su jurisdicción se han localizado 59 de los fallecidos.

Del total de víctimas en Kerr, 38 son adultos y 21 menores de edad, explicó Leitha Jr. Vamos a continuar con las labores de búsqueda hasta encontrar a todo el mundo, dijo el funcionario en declaraciones a reporteros esta mañana y reconoció que la cantidad de víctimas mortales "va a aumentar".

LEA: Trump firma una declaración de emergencia para responder a las inundaciones en Texas

Las autoridades de otras comunidades cercanas han reportado otras 11 muertes: 3 en el condado de Burnet, 2 en el de Kendall, 1 en el de Williamson, 1 en el de Tom Green y 4 en el de Travis.

Once menores de edad y jóvenes que pasaban el verano en el campamento cristiano Camp Mystic for Girls, cerca de la localidad de Hunt, aún continúan desaparecidas, agregó Leitha.

En Kerr, más de 400 socorristas de 20 agencias distintas de los gobiernos federal y estatal continuarán este domingo con las labores de búsqueda y rescate.

Las autoridades locales no han querido establecer una cifra concreta con respecto al posible número de desaparecidos, ya que en la zona se encontraba acampando mucha gente de fuera de la región con motivo de las festividades del 4 de julio.

A su vez, el presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, firmó este domingo una declaración de emergencia por desastre natural para atender las inundaciones en Texas.

La decisión permite que la Agencia Federal de Manejo de Emergencia (FEMA) se active en la zona para apoyar a las autoridades locales y estatales, según indicó la secretaria de Seguridad Nacional (DHS), Kristi Noem, en un comunicado.

En total, se ha evacuado ya con éxito a más de 850 personas que han resultado ilesas y a ocho que sí sufrieron heridas en la zona, donde más de 160 rescates han sido por vía aérea.

LEA: Donald Trump puso en vigencia su denominada gran y hermosa ley, que incluye recortes para Estados Unidos

El gestor de la ciudad de Kerrville, en el condado de Kerr, Dalton Rice, explicó el sábado que se trata de las peores inundaciones en la zona desde 1987, cuando fallecieron diez adolescentes.

El gobernador de Texas, Greg Abbott, solicitó a la Administración de Donald Trump emitir una declaración de desastre federal y declaró un "día nacional de oración" para este domingo.

El Servicio Meteorológico Nacional (NWS) explicó que en un periodo de apenas 12 horas el viernes se acumularon más de 30 centímetros de precipitaciones, lo que elevó el caudal del Guadalupe, cerca de Hunt, a su segundo nivel más alto registrado, con 9,9 metros de altura.

