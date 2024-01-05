Mundo
05 ene 2024 , 11:18

Inglaterra: las inundaciones obligan la evacuación de cientos de hogares y a cancelar trenes

EFE

Inglaterra se encuentran un estado crítica tras las diversas inundaciones que se han presentado en el país.

    Imagen de un bote hundido en el río Támesis, Londres, Reino Unido. ( EFE )
En las últimas horas, cientos de hogares se han visto obligados a evacuar debido a las severas inundaciones que afectan diversas áreas del centro y sur de Inglaterra, generando también la cancelación de varias rutas ferroviarias.

A las 13:00 GMT de este viernes, se mantenían activas 264 alertas de inundación en todo el país, una cifra que ha disminuido con respecto a las más de 300 registradas a primera hora de la mañana.

Las crecidas más significativas se han registrado a lo largo del río Trent en la región de Nottinghamshire (centro), alcanzando niveles que no se veían en dos décadas.

Según las autoridades del condado, más de cien viviendas han sido inundadas, y existe la preocupación de que esta cifra aumente a lo largo del día, a pesar de que el nivel del río ha comenzado a descender.

El río alcanzó una altura máxima de 5,35 metros, ligeramente por debajo de su récord histórico de 5,5 metros registrado en el año 2000.

La Agencia Medioambiental informa que más de mil propiedades han sufrido inundaciones debido al desbordamiento de ríos y canales, consecuencia de una semana de fuertes lluvias y la tormenta Henk.

Estas inundaciones también han causado importantes interrupciones en el transporte ferroviario, obligando a la compañía Great Western Railways, que opera en el suroeste del país, a cancelar las líneas entre Reading y Taunton, así como entre Swindon y Bristol.

Aunque se espera que a lo largo del día un frente frío ponga fin a las precipitaciones, las orillas de los ríos ya están saturadas, lo que aumenta el riesgo de nuevas crecidas.

La Agencia Medioambiental ha instado a los residentes a lo largo del río Trent en las Midlands (centro) y Gloucester (oeste), así como del río Avon en el suroeste de Inglaterra, a evitar conducir por áreas inundadas.

A pesar de la eventual mejora en las condiciones climáticas, se pronostica que las inundaciones persistirán hoy y mañana, sábado, y el riesgo se mantendrá en los próximos cinco días a pesar de un clima más seco.

La agencia ha hecho un llamado a la precaución y ha recordado a la población seguir las indicaciones de los servicios locales de emergencia en las carreteras, ya que las aguas pueden ser más profundas de lo que aparentan, y tan solo 30 centímetros de profundidad son suficientes para hacer flotar un vehículo.

Hasta el momento, se han implementado medidas para proteger más de 44,000 propiedades de las crecidas causadas por las intensas lluvias.

La oposición ha criticado al primer ministro, Rishi Sunak, por la demora del Gobierno en responder a la situación, instándolo a visitar las áreas afectadas. Sunak, en respuesta, aseguró a través de medios británicos que la Agencia Medioambiental está actuando con rapidez para abordar la emergencia.

