Inglaterra: una ecuatoriana fue despedida del trabajo por comerse un sánduche que iba a ser desechado

En <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/deportes/futbol-internacional/pochettino-sigue-sin-ganar-en-inglaterra-y-pone-en-duda-su-continuidad-al-mando-del-chelsea-YI6903616 target=_blank>Inglaterra,</a> una mujer ecuatoriana llamada <b>Gabriela Rodríguez</b> fue <b>despedida </b>mientras hacía sus <b>labores de limpieza </b>en un bufete de abogados. Durante su turno observó que había un<b> sándwich de atún</b> qu<b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/estas-ciudades-estados-unidos-pagan-vivir-ella-aplicar-programas-JC6895784 target=_blank></a> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/salvatore-mancuso-colombia-deportado-ee-uu-XN6924415 target=_blank></a>