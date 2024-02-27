Inglaterra: una ecuatoriana fue despedida del trabajo por comerse un sánduche que iba a ser desechado

En Inglaterra, una mujer ecuatoriana llamada Gabriela Rodríguez fue despedida mientras hacía sus labores de limpieza en un bufete de abogados. Durante su turno observó que había un sándwich de atún que nadie se había comido luego de la reunión y en vez de botarlo a la basura prefirió guardarlo para llevarlo consigo.

Un día después de tomar esa decisión, la compañía de aseo en la que ella trabajaba le notificó que había sido despedida porque nadie le había permitido llevarse la comida.

Aunque era un alimento que sobraba de unos aperitivos, según el bufete de abogados, la decisión de llevarse el producto provocó que se destruyera la confianza que tenían en ella y no podían continuar con su relación laboral. Esto causó revuelo en redes sociales y la ecuatoriana en una entrevista al medio español El Mundo explicó: "Me llamaron poco menos que ladrona por llevarme una pieza de sándwich que vale una libra y media (...) Fue indignante, que te traten de esa manera, como si no valieras nada. Recibí un trato discriminatorio y decidí no callarme".

Ante este despido y humillación, Rodríguez fue a las Voces Unidas del Mundo para poder contar su caso. El sindicato que representa a trabajadores latinos ya puso en marcha acciones legales contra la compañía de aseo y también la firma de abogados.

Petro Elia, secretario general del sindicato, enfatiza que en "Reino Unido existe una total falta de protección para los trabajadores, y más si están subcontratados y si son empleados de la limpieza, inmigrantes y latinos".

Hasta el momento, la compañía de limpieza no ha dado una respuesta a lo sucedido, mientras que Devonshires Solicitors emitió un comunicado mencionando que no hizo una queja formal.

