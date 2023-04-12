China anuncia la primera muerte de una persona por gripe aviar H3N8

La <b>Organización Mundial de la Salud</b> (OMS) ha confirmado tres casos de <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/china-reporta-el-primer-caso-de-contagio-humano-de-la-gripe-aviar-h3n8-FC1675171 target=_blank>gripe aviar H3N8</a></b> en humanos en el último año en <b>China</b>, entre los cuales el más reciente fue reportado a esta institución el pasado <b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/noticias/china-detecta-el-primer-caso-mundial-de-gripe-aviar-h10n3-en-humanos-FE336421 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b><b></b><b></b><b></b> <b></b> <b></b>