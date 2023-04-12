Mundo
12 abr 2023 , 09:34

China anuncia la primera muerte de una persona por gripe aviar H3N8

EFE

La OMS considera que el riesgo de propagación entre humanos "es bajo".

    En China se han confirmado tres casos de gripe aviar H3N8 en humanos.( EFE )
La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) ha confirmado tres casos de gripe aviar H3N8 en humanos en el último año en China, entre los cuales el más reciente fue reportado a esta institución el pasado 27 de marzo y correspondió a una mujer que murió por esta infección a mediados del mismo mes.

La víctima sufría de enfermedades subyacentes y se ha establecido que tenía contacto cercano con aves de granja antes de que presentara síntomas de la enfermedad y que además había presencia de aves silvestres alrededor de su domicilio, lo cual indica que lo más probable es que se contagió en un mercado de aves vivas.

Los estudios epidemiológicos que se han realizado hasta el momento muestran que el virus H3N8 no tiene la capacidad de transmitirse fácilmente de personas a persona, por lo que la OMS considera que "el riesgo de propagación entre humanos a nivel nacional, regional o internacional es bajo".

No obstante, el hecho conocido de que este tipo de virus pueden cambiar hace que sea muy importante que haya una vigilancia mundial para detectar cualquier modificación de tipo virológico, epidemiológico o clínico, recalcó.

Los primeros dos casos humanos reportados por China de esta misma enfermedad se registraron en abril y mayo de 2022, y se recuperaron. En ambos casos se determinó que el contagio ocurrió por una exposición directa o indirecta a aves comestibles vivas.

Tras detectarse los tres casos se procedió a un rastreo y seguimiento sanitario de todos los contactos de las personas infectadas, pero no se encontró ninguna novedad adicional entre ellos.

La OMS recomendó que para minimizar el riesgo de infección, los países deben sensibilizar más al público sobre la importancia de evitar el contacto en ambientes de riesgo como granjas o mercados donde hay animales vivos, aves comestibles o superficies que pueden estar contaminadas con heces de animales.

Aquellas personas que por su trabajo deban estar en contacto con esas especies deben tener una rigurosa higiene de manos y utilizar protección de tipo respiratoria para reducir el peligro.

Para prevenir una mutación del virus que pueda facilitar su transmisión de personas a persona, se recomienda que todos los trabajadores del sector de aves sean vacunados contra la gripe.

La organización indicó que no recomienda ninguna restricción de viaje o comercio basándose en la información que se tiene hasta ahora.

Por el momento, una de las prioridades es entender el alcance de la circulación de los virus de gripe entre los animales y que todos los Estados y otros actores compartan la información que tengan de forma rápida.

"La variedad de virus de gripe zoonótica que ha provocado infecciones entre humanos es preocupante y requiere un vigilancia tanto en la población humana como animal, así como un examen completo de cada infección zoonótica y la preparación para pandemias", recalcó la OMS.

