Mundo
08 may 2025 , 09:59

Las gaviotas, la otra imagen del cónclave que molesta en Roma

Las gaviotas se han colado hasta en el cónclave con el que la iglesia busca nuevo papa, posándose junto a la chimenea que deberá anunciar al mundo, con el color de su humo.

   
    Dos gaviotas al lado de la chimenea de la Capilla Sixtina en el segundo día del cónclave para elegir un nuevo papa en la Ciudad del Vaticano.( Foto: EFE )
Fuente:
EFE
user placeholder

Redacción y EFE
Las gaviotas se han convertido en un icono del cónclave, posándose en la chimenea del tejado de la Capilla Sixtina, pero a pesar de la anécdota, su presencia revela el problema real que supone su presencia para quienes residen en Roma.

El hábitat de estas aves suele ser marino, pero, aunque la costa se encuentre a unos 40 kilómetros de Roma, han volado tierra adentro para dominar entre la fauna aérea de la capital italiana.

Las gaviotas se han colado hasta en el cónclave con el que la iglesia busca nuevo papa, posándose junto a la chimenea que deberá anunciar al mundo, con el color de su humo, si los 133 cardenales encerrados estos días en su interior han llegado o no a un acuerdo.

Lea: El Vaticano instaló una chimenea en la Capilla Sixtina para la elección del sucesor de Francisco

Mientras miles de personas mantienen su mirada en esa chimenea, tanto desde la plaza de San Pedro del Vaticano como desde sus casas en todo el mundo a través de la retransmisión en directo, estos pájaros se posan y sobrevuelan ante ellos y las cámaras.

Tanto que se han convertido en un símbolo de este cónclave, protagonizando infinidad de memes en redes sociales que las muestran vestidas de púrpura o hasta con paramentos pontificios.

Sin embargo, su presencia es mucho más engorrosa para los vecinos de Roma, donde proliferan en sus vertederos y en sus calles, no siempre limpias y lejos del litoral, cuadriplicándose en pocos años hasta alcanzar los 40 000 ejemplares, según algunas estimaciones.

Por eso, no es raro ver a estos pájaros sobre los monumentos de la Ciudad Eterna o nutriéndose de los restos de comida en el suelo, o incluso comiéndose a otras especies como ratas o palomas.

El mundo pudo verlo cuando dos palomas soltadas desde la ventana del Palacio Apostólico por el papa Francisco, un 26 de enero de 2024, tras el rezo del Ángelus, acabaron atacadas por un cuervo y una gaviota ante los ojos de miles de fieles en la plaza vaticana.

Su proliferación ha conllevado un aumento de los ataques, “más de 30 por semana”, según ha recogido en un informe del año pasado la Asociación para la Protección Jurídica de la naturaleza Earth.

El Ayuntamiento de Roma, consciente de este problema, ha preparado 4 millones de euros hasta 2026 para el control de las gaviotas.

Asimismo, antes de su periodo de reproducción, entre enero y febrero, aconseja a la población romana cerrar “si es posible” espacios externos como balcones o terrazas con redes o plantas altas para crear “un efecto barrera” y disuasorio.

Y, por supuesto, mantenerlos limpios y en uso para evitar que puedan anidar en ellos.

Porque, cuando una gaviota anida en un lugar “ya se sienten sus dueños y amenazan con agredir” a quienes los molesten, según ha explicado al diario La Repubblica la responsable de la Liga para la Protección de Aves (Lipu) Francesca Manzia.

El problema además se agrava cada abril, cuando empieza el periodo de eclosión de sus huevos, algo que también ha quedado patente en las alturas de la Capilla Sixtina, donde antes de la primera fumata negra pudo verse a una gaviota con su pollito.

