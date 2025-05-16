Mundo
16 may 2025 , 15:21

Costa Rica: Atrapan a gato que se usaba para transportar droga dentro de un penal

El felino fue atrapado con paquetes de droga adheridos a su cuerpo en el penal de Pococí.

   
    Captura de pantalla de video de gato que transportaba droga. ( Internet )
En un hecho insólito que ha generado sorpresa a nivel mundial, un gato fue capturado en Costa Rica mientras transportaba droga adherida a su cuerpo. El animal, apodado por internautas como el narcomichi, fue detectado cerca del penal de Pococí, en la provincia de Limón.

¿Cómo descubrieron que el gato transportaba droga?

El hallazgo ocurrió cuando los oficiales del centro penitenciario observaron que el gato tenía un comportamiento sospechoso y un volumen irregular en su cuerpo. Al acercarse, descubrieron que llevaba varios paquetes con presuntas sustancias ilícitas pegados, lo que evidenció el uso de animales en el contrabando de drogas.

Ingenio y creatividad criminal

Aunque el gato ya se encuentra a salvo y fuera de peligro, su caso refleja el nivel de ingenio y crueldad que emplean algunas redes delictivas para operar dentro y fuera de las prisiones. La utilización de un animal tan inesperado pone en evidencia la creatividad extrema para burlar la seguridad y continuar con actividades ilícitas en el penal.

