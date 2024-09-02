La Fiscalía de Venezuela solicita ordena el arresto de Edmundo González Urrutia

La<b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/fiscalia-venezolana-citara-tercera-vez-gonzalez-urrutia-FX7909979 target=_blank> Fiscalía General de Venezuela</a></b> requirió este lunes 2 de septiembre una orden de arresto contra Edmundo González Urrutia, candidato presidencial de la Plataforma Unitaria Democrática (PUD). Esta<b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/testimonio-madre-adolescente-detenido-elecciones-venezuela-AH7922156 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b><b></b> <b><a rel=noopener noreferrer href=https://www.ecuavisa.com/mundo/diosdado-cabello-nuevo-ministro-interior-justicia-venezuela-BI7903506 target=_blank></a></b> <b></b> <b></b>