02 sep 2024 , 17:09

La Fiscalía de Venezuela solicita ordena el arresto de Edmundo González Urrutia

Edmundo González Urrutia, proclamado como el verdadero ganador de las últimas elecciones presidenciales de Venezuela por la oposición, es acusado por la Fiscalía de ese país de cinco delitos.

   
    Fotografía de archivo del 18 de mayo de 2024 del abanderado de la Plataforma Unitaria Democrática (PUD), Edmundo González Urrutia.( Rayner Pena )
La Fiscalía General de Venezuela requirió este lunes 2 de septiembre una orden de arresto contra Edmundo González Urrutia, candidato presidencial de la Plataforma Unitaria Democrática (PUD).

Esta solicitud fue realizada por una investigación en curso que busca determinar quiénes son los responsables de la página web “Resultados con VZLA”, que publicó las cifras de las elecciones del 28 de julio.

El requierimiento se dio a conocer en redes sociales este lunes y se da luego de que González no acudió a su tercera citación del Ministerio Público, el pasado viernes.

La Fiscalía acusa a González de los delitos de usurpación de funciones, forjamiento de documento público, instigación a la desobediencia de las leyes, asociación para delinquir y conspiración. González niega todos estos cargos.

Resultados con VZLA publicó actas de los comicios que mostraban que González había vencido al presidente Nicolás Maduro en numerosas mesas de votación. La PUD dice que obtuvo esas actas a través de sus testigos electorales.

La oposición afirma que González es el verdadero ganador de las elecciones del 28 de julio, en las que el Consejo Nacional Electoral (CNE) proclamó ganador a Maduro sin que hasta ahora, a más de un mes de la jornada, se hayan publicado las actas desglosadas por mesa de votación.

