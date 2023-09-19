Mundo
19 sep 2023 , 10:06

Fentanilo: un niño murió intoxicado en una guardería de EE.UU.

Redacción

    Imagen referencial. Policías acudieron a la guardería en donde falleció el niño. ( Foto: Pixabay )
Fuente:
Redacción

Un niño de un año de edad murió intoxicado con fentanilo en una guardería de Estados Unidos. El hecho sucedió la semana pasada, pero el expediente del caso se conoció desde este 18 de septiembre del 2023.

El menor de edad, que era cuidado en la guardería Divino Niño, en Nueva York, habría encontrado un paquete de fentanilo en el edificio que funcionaba la guardería.

La propietaria de la guardería indicó que desconocía de la presencia del paquete de fentanilo en las instalaciones, que además enfermó a otros tres niños.

Ella se encuentra procesada por la muerte del niño, pero se declaró no culpable de asesinato.

La mujer vivía un piso arriba de la guardería, en donde arrendaba un cuarto a un hombre. La cuidadora solía llevar a los menores a su casa, pero aparentemente su arrendador guardaba fentanilo y uno de los niños encontró el paquete.

Dicho ciudadano también espera ser procesado.

El fentanilo supera al terrorismo como la principal amenaza para los Estados Unidos

Estados Unidos identificó una nueva potencial amenaza para sus ciudadanos en el 2024. Se trata del fentanilo, mejor conocida como la droga zombie, cuyo avance incluso superó al terrorismo como el principal riesgo para la población.

Según la Evaluación de Amenazas Nacionales del Departamento de Seguridad Nacional de Estados Unidos, esta es la droga más mortal a la que se han enfrentado. Esto podría poner en riesgo la estabilidad del país al provocar más muertes que el terrorismo, según informó el Secretario de Seguridad Nacional, Alejandro Mayorkas.

A ello se suma que los traficantes han contribuido a la creación de mezclas más letales de la droga. Estas son más baratas que las drogas comunes, pero mortales para quienes la consumen, explicó previamente la directora de la DEA, Anne Milgram.

